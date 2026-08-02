TRADE: Toronto Blue Jays Acquire 10-Year MLB Veteran From Chicago Cubs

The Toronto Blue Jays have bolstered their starting rotation by acquiring 10-year MLB veteran right-hander Jameson Taillon from the Chicago Cubs.

Via the Blue Jays on X: “OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired RHP Jameson Taillon and cash considerations from the Cubs in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Welcome to Canada’s Team”

BREAKING: Toronto Blue Jays Acquire 10-Year MLB Veteran Jameson Taillon in Trade with Chicago Cubs

The Cubs designated Taillon for assignment late last month. In 76 innings across 15 starts this season, Taillon has posted an abysmal 5.92 ERA and a 6.74 FIP.

Taillon is being paid $18 million this year. He signed a four-year, $68 million contract with the Cubs in the 2022-23 offseason.

Looking at Jameson Taillon

Taillon pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2016-19. He missed most of the 2019 season and all of 2020 due to suffering an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. In his four years with Pittsburgh, Taillon recorded a 3.67 ERA with a 1.25 FIP and 419 strikeouts across 466 innings.

Taillon pitched for the New York Yankees in 2021 and 2022 after the Pittsburgh Pirates traded him to New York in exchange for right-hander Roansy Contreras, shortstop Maikol Escotto, outfielder Canaan Smith and right-hander Miguel Yajure on Jan. 24, 2021.

In his first season with the Yankees, Taillon recorded a 4.30 ERA with a 1.21 WHP and 140 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings across 29 starts. In his second year with New York, Taillon posted a 3.91 ERA with a 1.13 WHIP and 151 strikeouts in 177 1/3 innings over 32 starts.

Taillon made two playoff appearances for the Yankees in 2022. He failed to record an out and allowed two runs against the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS. He redeemed himself with a successful start against the Houston Astros in the ALCS, surrendering just one run over 4 1/3 innings.

Taillon had a rough first year with the Cubs, posting a 4.84 ERA in 154 1/3 innings across 30 appearances (29 starts).

The right-hander bounced back with strong 2024 and 2025 seasons. He posted a 3.27 ERA in 165 1/3 innings across 28 starts in 2024. The next season, Taillon recorded a 3.68 ERA in 129 2/3 innings over 23 starts.

Taillon had impressive numbers with the Cubs in the playoffs last year. In two postseason starts for Chicago, Taillon allowed just two earned runs on seven hits and one walk with seven strikeouts across eight innings.