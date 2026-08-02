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TRADE: Toronto Blue Jays Acquire 10-Year MLB Veteran From Chicago Cubs

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San Francisco Giants v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 7: Jameson Taillon #50 of the Chicago Cubs pitches during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on June 7, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays have bolstered their starting rotation by acquiring 10-year MLB veteran right-hander Jameson Taillon from the Chicago Cubs.

Via the Blue Jays on X: “OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired RHP Jameson Taillon and cash considerations from the Cubs in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Welcome to Canada’s Team”

BREAKING: Toronto Blue Jays Acquire 10-Year MLB Veteran Jameson Taillon in Trade with Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs v Pittsburgh Pirates

GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 26: Jameson Taillon #50 of the Chicago Cubs throws a pitch during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 26, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Cubs designated Taillon for assignment late last month. In 76 innings across 15 starts this season, Taillon has posted an abysmal 5.92 ERA and a 6.74 FIP.

Taillon is being paid $18 million this year. He signed a four-year, $68 million contract with the Cubs in the 2022-23 offseason.

Looking at Jameson Taillon

Chicago Cubs v Chicago White Sox

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 16: Jameson Taillon #50 of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Rate Field on May 16, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)

Taillon pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates from 2016-19. He missed most of the 2019 season and all of 2020 due to suffering an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. In his four years with Pittsburgh, Taillon recorded a 3.67 ERA with a 1.25 FIP and 419 strikeouts across 466 innings.

Taillon pitched for the New York Yankees in 2021 and 2022 after the Pittsburgh Pirates traded him to New York in exchange for right-hander Roansy Contreras, shortstop Maikol Escotto, outfielder Canaan Smith and right-hander Miguel Yajure on Jan. 24, 2021.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Texas Rangers

GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – MAY 01: Jameson Taillon #50 of the Pittsburgh Pirates delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington on May 01, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

In his first season with the Yankees, Taillon recorded a 4.30 ERA with a 1.21 WHP and 140 strikeouts in 144 1/3 innings across 29 starts. In his second year with New York, Taillon posted a 3.91 ERA with a 1.13 WHIP and 151 strikeouts in 177 1/3 innings over 32 starts.

Taillon made two playoff appearances for the Yankees in 2022. He failed to record an out and allowed two runs against the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS. He redeemed himself with a successful start against the Houston Astros in the ALCS, surrendering just one run over 4 1/3 innings.

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Three

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 22: Jameson Taillon #50 of the New York Yankees looks on prior to game three of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on October 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Taillon had a rough first year with the Cubs, posting a 4.84 ERA in 154 1/3 innings across 30 appearances (29 starts).

The right-hander bounced back with strong 2024 and 2025 seasons. He posted a 3.27 ERA in 165 1/3 innings across 28 starts in 2024. The next season, Taillon recorded a 3.68 ERA in 129 2/3 innings over 23 starts.

Taillon had impressive numbers with the Cubs in the playoffs last year. In two postseason starts for Chicago, Taillon allowed just two earned runs on seven hits and one walk with seven strikeouts across eight innings.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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TRADE: Toronto Blue Jays Acquire 10-Year MLB Veteran From Chicago Cubs

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