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TRADE: Toronto Blue Jays Sending Daulton Varsho To Astros For Pitcher

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Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Daulton Varsho #5 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 21, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Toronto Blue Jays won 2-0. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are trading outfielder Daulton Varsho to the Houston Astros for right-handed starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti, according to The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon.

Bannon wrote on X: “Daulton Varsho is close to agoing to the Astros, per source. It’s in medical review. The return will be starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti. #BlueJays”

TRADE: Astros Acquire OF Daulton Varsho From Blue Jays For RHP Spencer Arrighetti

Toronto Blue Jays v Washington Nationals Philadelphia Phillies Daulton Varsho

GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JULY 29: Daulton Varsho #5 of the Toronto Blue Jays makes a leaping catch at the wall on a hit by Brady House #12 of the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park on July 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Astros finally get their left-handed hitting outfielder in Varsho, who has hit .243/.307/.375 in 99 games this season. Varsho is known to be a strong defender, with +89 career Defensive Runs Saved over 5,112 1/3 innings.

Varsho has seven years of MLB experience. He made his MLB debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2020.

Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox

GettyBOSTON, MA – JULY 26: Daulton Varsho #5 of the Toronto Blue Jays makes a catch on a ball that was hit by Ceddanne Rafaela #3 of the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park on July 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Varsho played with Arizona through the 2023 season before being dealt to the Blue Jays for Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Gabriel Moreno.

In his seven big-league seasons, Varsho has hit.229/.297/.422 with 106 home runs and 231 RBI. He is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

Looking At RHP Spencer Arrighetti

Houston Astros v Chicago White Sox

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 24: Spencer Arrighetti #41 of the Houston Astros delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 24, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jayden Mack/Getty Images)

Arrighetti, 26, is currently on the 15-day injured list with right foot nerve irritation. He is under team control through the 2029 season.

Arrighetti made his MLB debut in 2024. He posted a 4.53 ERA with a 1.41 WHIP and 171 strikeouts in 145 innings across 29 appearances (28 starts) in his rookie season.

Baltimore Orioles v Houston Astros

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 18: Spencer Arrighetti #41 of the Houston Astros pitches during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Daikin Park on July 18, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Arrighetti missed most of the 2025 season due to injuries. He made just seven starts that year.

This season, the new Blue Jays right-hander has posted a 4.60 ERA with a 1.34 WHIP and 87 strikeouts in 88 innings across 17 starts.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Houston Astros

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – JUNE 03: Spencer Arrighetti #41 of the Houston Astros pitches during the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Daikin Park on June 03, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Arrighetti relies on seven pitches:

  • Mid-to-high-70s curveball (33.9%)
  • Low-90s four-seamer (29.6%)
  • High-70s sweeper (12.2%)
  • Low-90s sinker (10.1%)
  • Mid-80s changeup (6.9%)
  • High-80s cutter (6.3%)
  • Low-80s slider (1.1%)

Overall, this seems like a good deal for the Blue Jays, who are 4 1/2 games out of a playoff spot. Toronto is likely not making the postseason, so acquiring a controllable starting pitcher for a player on an expiring contract is a smart move.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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TRADE: Toronto Blue Jays Sending Daulton Varsho To Astros For Pitcher

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