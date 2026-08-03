TRADE: Toronto Blue Jays Sending Daulton Varsho To Astros For Pitcher

The Toronto Blue Jays are trading outfielder Daulton Varsho to the Houston Astros for right-handed starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti, according to The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon.

Bannon wrote on X: “Daulton Varsho is close to agoing to the Astros, per source. It’s in medical review. The return will be starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti. #BlueJays”

TRADE: Astros Acquire OF Daulton Varsho From Blue Jays For RHP Spencer Arrighetti

The Astros finally get their left-handed hitting outfielder in Varsho, who has hit .243/.307/.375 in 99 games this season. Varsho is known to be a strong defender, with +89 career Defensive Runs Saved over 5,112 1/3 innings.

Varsho has seven years of MLB experience. He made his MLB debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2020.

Varsho played with Arizona through the 2023 season before being dealt to the Blue Jays for Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Gabriel Moreno.

In his seven big-league seasons, Varsho has hit.229/.297/.422 with 106 home runs and 231 RBI. He is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

Looking At RHP Spencer Arrighetti

Arrighetti, 26, is currently on the 15-day injured list with right foot nerve irritation. He is under team control through the 2029 season.

Arrighetti made his MLB debut in 2024. He posted a 4.53 ERA with a 1.41 WHIP and 171 strikeouts in 145 innings across 29 appearances (28 starts) in his rookie season.

Arrighetti missed most of the 2025 season due to injuries. He made just seven starts that year.

This season, the new Blue Jays right-hander has posted a 4.60 ERA with a 1.34 WHIP and 87 strikeouts in 88 innings across 17 starts.

Arrighetti relies on seven pitches:

Mid-to-high-70s curveball (33.9%)

Low-90s four-seamer (29.6%)

High-70s sweeper (12.2%)

Low-90s sinker (10.1%)

Mid-80s changeup (6.9%)

High-80s cutter (6.3%)

Low-80s slider (1.1%)

Overall, this seems like a good deal for the Blue Jays, who are 4 1/2 games out of a playoff spot. Toronto is likely not making the postseason, so acquiring a controllable starting pitcher for a player on an expiring contract is a smart move.