Traded Blue Jays Ace Facing Potential Injury Scare With New Team

While the Toronto Blue Jays managed to climb back into the American League Wild Card playoff chase, their fate was ultimately sealed during their series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Earlier this season, before they managed to make things interesting in the standings, the Blue Jays made the difficult decision to trade pitcher Kevin Gausman, who was a key figure in their run to the World Series last season, to the Chicago Cubs.

However, Gausman may already be dealing with a potential injury that has fans of his new club voicing their concerns.

Former Toronto Blue Jays Ace Pitcher Kevin Gausman May Be Dealing With An Injury

During Wednesday’s contest at Wrigley Field against the Miami Marlins, Gausman made a highlight-reel diving tag at third base during the sixth inning.

However, he would depart the contest immediately afterward along with one of the club’s trainers.

Per Cubs writer Tony Andracki, Gausman was wincing as he departed with a trainer, while also noting that he’d already crossed the 100-pitch threshold for the night.

“Kevin Gausman came up wincing and in some apparent pain after diving to tag a runner out at 3B,” Andracki wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “He’s coming out of the game, though he was also at 101 pitches on the evening. Still, a concerning sight for the Cubs and one of their likely playoff starters.”

So far, there has been no official word from the Cubs on whether Gausman is hurt or that his night was simply over after having already thrown 100 pitches; but naturally, fans of the Cubs, who have already been decimated by injuries to their pitchers this season, are concerned.

So far this season split between Toronto and Chicago, Gausman has collected a 9-12 record while posting a 4.55 ERA and a 1.77 WHIP. He also has 177 strikeouts.

Kevin Gausman Bid A Difficult Goodbye To The Blue Jays

Not long after being traded to the Cubs, Gausman bid farewell to Blue Jays fans with a heartfelt message on social media:

“Toronto (followed by three red heart emojis), So, many great memories with amazing people that I will cherish forever! Getting to represent an entire country was truly an honour that I never took for granted! Love you all!”

In return for Gausman, Toronto received Triple-A outfielder Brett Bateman and Class-A infielder Ty Southisene.