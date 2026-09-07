Blue Jays Announce Trey Yesavage Injury Update Before Athletics Series

The Toronto Blue Jays lost a 6-1 decision to the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, snapping a four-game winning streak. But Toronto have still won eight of their last 11 to push within one game of a postseason spot after what until recently appeared to be a lost season.

The Blue Jays look to stack up more wins on the west coast when they open a three-game series in West Sacramento against the 57-87 Athletics Monday night.

Before the Athletics opener, the Blue Jays made an announcement about their most promising young pitcher.

Trey Yesavage is days away from facing hitters again, the Jays announced, and Toronto needs him more than they expected when he first got hurt.

The right-hander threw a 23-pitch bullpen session Friday and is scheduled for another mound outing Monday before stepping in against live batting practice Thursday, a progression that puts him on track for a possible activation before the regular season ends, according to RotoWire.

Yesavage last pitched Aug. 4 in Houston, when he felt a pinch in his left knee warming up for the third inning against the Astros. He had thrown two scoreless innings before Toronto pulled him and placed him on the 15-day injured list, and imaging later revealed a meniscus tear, according to MLB Trade Rumors. He underwent arthroscopic surgery Aug. 11, putting him 27 days post-operation as of Monday.

The 23-year-old is in his rookie season after a rapid rise through four minor-league levels in 2025 and a postseason that included a 12-strikeout World Series start against the Dodgers. Before the knee injury, he had gone 5-5 with a 3.65 ERA over 18 starts in 2026, striking out 91 batters in 93 2/3 innings. It marked his second injury absence of the year, following a right shoulder impingement that cost him most of spring training.

Blue Jays Rotation Depleted Heading Into Stretch Run

Toronto’s rotation has been stripped down by attrition. José Berríos, Bowden Francis and Cody Ponce are all out for the season, Patrick Corbin’s return is what manager John Schneider called a “long shot,” and Shane Bieber and Jameson Taillon remain on and off the injured list themselves, as detailed by The Athletic‘s Mitch Bannon.

Dylan Cease has carried the staff, sitting at 10-5 with a 2.25 ERA, while Max Scherzer and deadline addition José Soriano fill out a rotation now leaning on bulk innings from relievers and spot starters. The Athletic described Toronto as effectively out of starters with roughly 18 games remaining.

Blue Jays Wild Card Race Sets Up Yesavage’s Return

Toronto sits 72-72 after a 1-6 loss at Kansas City, a game behind Cleveland for the final American League wild-card spot and 13 1/2 games behind Tampa Bay in the AL East, according to CBS Sports‘ playoff picture. The Blue Jays hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Guardians after taking two of three last week.

Projection systems put Toronto’s postseason odds in the high 30s. The club has climbed from roughly 4% at the trade deadline by going 20-11 since.

If Yesavage returns this month, Schneider has described a “super bulk” role of two to four innings behind an opener rather than a traditional start, since he won’t be stretched out only 27 days removed from surgery. Pitching coach Pete Walker has said, however, that there is a good chance Yesavage can still help before the season ends.

Should Toronto reach October, that same short-stint role in a potential wild-card series looks like his most realistic path back to the mound.