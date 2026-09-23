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Twin Brothers Umpire in Blue Jays-Orioles Game

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Tyler Jones the umpire checks on Jeff Hoffman.
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BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 28: Pitcher Jeff Hoffman #23 of the Toronto Blue Jays picks out the ball he wants from umpire Tyler Jones #39 in the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 28, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

It’s not often that twin brothers rise to the top of the same profession and get to do their gig side by side.

That’s what’s happening in the world of Major League Baseball umpires on Wednesday. Austin Jones and Tyler Jones (pictured above) are both on the crew for the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles game on Wednesday afternoon, the first game of a doubleheader.

They’re both on the basepaths:

For any parents of twins who like to give their children the same outfits, this has to be a dream vibe. By default, MLB umpires wear the same things. So there the twins are on an MLB diamond, and they’re twinning.

Twin MLB Umpires

Austin and Tyler Jones grew up in Summerville, South Carolina.

They began umpiring when they were about 15, according to the official Little League website.

“One of our buddies said, ‘Hey, we’ve got like six umpires for the league this season. If you guys are interested, why don’t you start?’” Austin told the Little League website. “At the time, we were obsessed with baseball. We couldn’t get enough of it. So, we signed up and covered all four divisions of play.”

Austin was the first to debut in the major leagues, in July 2024.

“Hearing that I was going to be making my Major League debut was surreal,” Austin told the Little League website. “It was a lifelong goal of mine to walk on a Major League field. I had three days before I knew I was going to debut, so I had a lot of time to process it with my friends and family. Tyler was able to be there for my debut as well, and I just couldn’t be more grateful.”

Tyler debuted about a year after that.

“I was in Columbus, Ohio, and they said, ‘Hey, you’re going to St. Louis to make your debut tomorrow,’” Tyler told the Little League website. “I couldn’t believe it. I remember scrambling, making a ton of phone calls, thinking about what it’s going to be like as soon as I step on the field. When I walked on the field for the first time, I remember looking around during the first inning, being on cloud nine, and then once I got my first call and the game was underway, I took a deep breath and realized that this was the same game that I had been calling my whole life.”

That had to be surreal for everyone involved.

Austin Jones Details

Jones is ranked as an above average umpire by Ump Scorecards. He has a 94.4% accuracy rating, above league average, and is in the upper half of the league in consistency, at 94.2%.

Tyler Jones Details

Tyler Jones falls in a very similar range to his twin. He’s at 94.5% accuracy for the 2026 season, and 94.8% consistency according to Ump Scorecards.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Twin Brothers Umpire in Blue Jays-Orioles Game

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