Twin Brothers Umpire in Blue Jays-Orioles Game

It’s not often that twin brothers rise to the top of the same profession and get to do their gig side by side.

That’s what’s happening in the world of Major League Baseball umpires on Wednesday. Austin Jones and Tyler Jones (pictured above) are both on the crew for the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles game on Wednesday afternoon, the first game of a doubleheader.

They’re both on the basepaths:

Austin and Tyler Jones are the first and second base umpires for today’s game between the Orioles and Blue Jays… They’re ALSO twin brothers! pic.twitter.com/1bUsiVT7AJ — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) September 23, 2026

For any parents of twins who like to give their children the same outfits, this has to be a dream vibe. By default, MLB umpires wear the same things. So there the twins are on an MLB diamond, and they’re twinning.

Twin MLB Umpires

Austin and Tyler Jones grew up in Summerville, South Carolina.

They began umpiring when they were about 15, according to the official Little League website.

“One of our buddies said, ‘Hey, we’ve got like six umpires for the league this season. If you guys are interested, why don’t you start?’” Austin told the Little League website. “At the time, we were obsessed with baseball. We couldn’t get enough of it. So, we signed up and covered all four divisions of play.”

Austin was the first to debut in the major leagues, in July 2024.

“Hearing that I was going to be making my Major League debut was surreal,” Austin told the Little League website. “It was a lifelong goal of mine to walk on a Major League field. I had three days before I knew I was going to debut, so I had a lot of time to process it with my friends and family. Tyler was able to be there for my debut as well, and I just couldn’t be more grateful.”

Tyler debuted about a year after that.

“I was in Columbus, Ohio, and they said, ‘Hey, you’re going to St. Louis to make your debut tomorrow,’” Tyler told the Little League website. “I couldn’t believe it. I remember scrambling, making a ton of phone calls, thinking about what it’s going to be like as soon as I step on the field. When I walked on the field for the first time, I remember looking around during the first inning, being on cloud nine, and then once I got my first call and the game was underway, I took a deep breath and realized that this was the same game that I had been calling my whole life.”

That had to be surreal for everyone involved.

Austin Jones Details

Jones is ranked as an above average umpire by Ump Scorecards. He has a 94.4% accuracy rating, above league average, and is in the upper half of the league in consistency, at 94.2%.

Tyler Jones Details

Tyler Jones falls in a very similar range to his twin. He’s at 94.5% accuracy for the 2026 season, and 94.8% consistency according to Ump Scorecards.