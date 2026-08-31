Blue Jays Urged to Acquire $50M Slugger for Playoff Push

The Toronto Blue Jays are urged to make a bold move for their playoff push.

Toronto is coming off a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners over the weekend and is now 1.5 games out of the Wild Card spot.

The Blue Jays are set for a three-game road series against the Cleveland Guardians beginning on Tuesday. Cleveland is holding onto the final Wild Card spot, so this is a massive series for the Blue Jays.

Ahead of the series, Toronto is urged to make a bold move.

Blue Jays Urged to Claim Luis Robert Jr. Off Waivers

With the Blue Jays back in playoff contention, Toronto is urged to claim Luis Robert Jr. off waivers from the New York Mets.

Robert is a slugger who has struggled this season, but he would be an upgrade over Daz Cameron. He’s in the final year of his six-year, $50 million deal and has a club option for $20 million next season, which would be declined.

It’s a low-risk move for Toronto, and Blue Jays insider Mitch Bannon of The Athletic believes Toronto should claim him.

“Robert is still owed about $4.89 million (including a $2 million offseason buyout) on his 2026 deal. But money, for a Jays team that shed payroll at the trade deadline, is all it would take to acquire him,” Bannon wrote.

With it just being money, Bannon believes the Blue Jays need to add Robert, as his bat is an upgrade.

“In August, Robert owned a 140 wRC+ that would rank second among active Jays players. Despite a two-month stint on the injured list due to a herniated disc in his back, Robert’s four homers against lefties would rank second on the Jays behind Kazuma Okamoto’s eight. Robert’s .719 OPS would rank third versus lefties among qualified Jays, behind Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk,” Bannon added.

“With the way current rotations line up, Toronto is expected to face three left-handed starters in its next seven games. The Jays aren’t likely to make costly acquisitions in response to a week of projected opposing starters, but the schedule certainly reinforces the need for a powerful right-handed batter.”

Robert is hitting .223 with 10 home runs and 23 RBIs. However, he’s a former Silver Slugger Award Winner.

Toronto Right Now

The Blue Jays are coming off a three-game sweep of the Mariners to get back into playoff contention.

It was a massive series sweep as Toronto now takes on Cleveland for a pivotal series that could make or break their season.

“This is what you play for, this is what’s fun,” Max Scherzer said of Toronto’s playoff push. “When you’re in the hunt, you have to win. The pressure is on. You have to go out there and do something about it. I love these moments. We’re in a fight, and we have to fight all the way until the end.”

The Blue Jays are 68-70 and 1.5 games back of the Guardians.