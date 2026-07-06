Blue Jays Urged to Acquire Intriguing Slugger Amid Offensive Woes

The Toronto Blue Jays made the World Series last year, but this season, the team has struggled.

A big reason why Toronto isn’t in a playoff spot is the offensive woes. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has just four home runs, while George Springer has also struggled. Although Toronto may not be buyers come the August 3 trade deadline, but if they are, MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic believes Cincinnati Reds slugger Spencer Steer is the best fit.

“The Blue Jays are hoping for better health and haven’t yet told other teams what they’ll be targeting. However, they are among the worst teams in baseball in terms of runs scored and home runs, so targeting a power bat makes sense,” Bowden wrote.

“Possible trade targets include Jo Adell, Mike Trout (although, again, I don’t think Trout will be moved), Luis Robert Jr. or Jorge Polanco if either is healthy in time, Casey Schmitt, Kody Clemens, Mickey Moniak, JJ Bleday or Spencer Steer. Best fit: Spencer Steer, OF/IF, Cincinnati Reds.”

Steer would give the Blue Jays’ offense some much-needed pop. The outfielder/infielder can likely take over a corner outfield role for Toronto.

The 28-year-old is hitting .238 with 14 home runs and 36 RBIs. His career-high is 23 home runs, and he’s hit 20+ home runs in three-straight years. And he’s on pace to do it again this year.

Steer is also a right-handed batter, which is key, as Toronto has a surplus of left-handed hitting corner outfielders. The slugger is also under contract through the 2028 season. So he can be a key part of Toronto’s roster for multiple years.

Bowden Explains Why Reds Could Deal Steer

Although Steer is under contract for two more years after this one, Cincinnati could look to sell high on him.

Given that the acquiring team would have him for three playoff runs, the Reds would get plenty of assets. And, Bowden believes that with Steer eligible for arbitration, Cincinnati could trade him to save some money.

“Steer can play first, third and left and is on pace to eclipse 20 homers for the fourth consecutive year. He’s still only 28 but is arbitration-eligible for the first time this offseason, which is why the Reds could move on from him,” Bowden added.

Steer is earning $4 million this season, but will likely get a solid raise in arbitration.

Blue Jays Offense is Struggling

Toronto has struggled this season at the plate, and that included this weekend.

The Blue Jays were shut out in back-to-back games and scored in just 1 of the 27 innings they played against the Seattle Mariners, while they were shut out in 24 consecutive innings.

Ahead of their series against the San Francisco Giants, manager John Schneider is looking for more slug from his team.

“Obviously some more slug and just a little bit more conviction in what you’re swinging at, is what it comes down to really,” Schneider said. “They’re obviously a really good pitching team. But if you’re trying to get after a guy’s fastball, you’ve got to be convicted with it and take the right swings in the right areas. We just didn’t hit the fastball the last couple of days.”

The Blue Jays are 42-48 and are 3 games out of a Wild Card spot.