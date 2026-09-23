Blue Jays Make Sudden Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Announcement on Wednesday

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has not played since Sunday because of lower back tightness.

The 27-year-old left Toronto’s 7-2 win against the Texas Rangers in the fourth inning. He singled in the first inning before his exit.

The first baseman has dealt with back issues throughout the season.

Manager John Schneider said Guerrero felt the tightness days earlier on a stretch play at first base.

“It’s more when he’s landing and rotating,” Schneider said Monday.

He sat out in Monday’s 4-3 loss against the Baltimore Orioles. Rain postponed Tuesday’s game and forced a split doubleheader Wednesday at Camden Yards.

Before the games, Toronto announced a crucial update on Guerrero

Latest Vladimir Guerrero Update

Initially on Wednesday, Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae reported that Schneider will check how Guerrero feels before ruling on his availability.

The ruling was announced soon enough. Guerrero was added to the starting lineup for Game 1.

Toronto (77-80) trails the Chicago White Sox by four games for the final AL wild card. Chicago holds the tiebreaker and beat the Kansas City Royals 14-11 on Tuesday.

Toronto has five games left and must win all five to keep its hopes alive. A loss in either game Wednesday would eliminate the Blue Jays. Even a perfect finish requires help from the teams ahead of them.

Max Scherzer Could Pitch Again Sunday

Max Scherzer will start Game 1 opposite Bassitt, his former teammate.

Schneider said Scherzer could come back on short rest Sunday, Mae reported. The decision depends on how many pitches Scherzer throws Wednesday.

“That’s kind of what the initial plan was,” Schneider said.

Scherzer originally lined up to make two starts in the season’s final week. Tuesday’s rainout pushed his first start back a day.

Toronto closes the regular season with three home games against the Cincinnati Reds from Friday to Sunday. A Sunday start would come on three days’ rest.

Schneider has not named a Game 2 starter. The Blue Jays announced earlier this week that ace Dylan Cease would miss his next start with shoulder discomfort.