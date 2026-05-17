Blue Jays Make Surprising Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision Amid 0-for-22 Slump

The Toronto Blue Jays have made a decision on star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. amid his 0-for-22 slump.

Guerrero has been hitless in his last six games, and ahead of the team’s series finale against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday, the Blue Jays made a change to their lineup. Guerrero has been hitting third, but Toronto has pushed him to bat second on Sunday.

The Blue Jays’ lineup is as follows:

Y. Piñango LF

V. Guerrero Jr. DH

D. Varsho CF

J. Sánchez RF

L. Sosa 1B

E. Clement 3B

A. Giménez SS

B. Valenzuela C

D. Schneider 2B

Not only is Guerrero batting second, but he’s also the DH, so all he has to focus on is hitting. The hope is that the change can help spark Guerrero to get out of his slump.

Although moving up to second doesn’t seem like a major change, it is something he doesn’t like, as Blue Jays reporter Keegan Matheson of MLB.com noted.

“Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting 2nd for the first time since June 15, 2025. Vladdy has always preferred batting 3rd. John Schneider has always liked the idea of Vladdy batting 2nd in certain lineup constructions, and at this point, why the hell not,” Matheson wrote on X.

Guerrero is now hitting .280 with 2 home runs and 19 RBIs.

Guerrero Jr. Admits He’s Not Feeling It

To begin the year, Guerrero was a contact machine as he had a batting average above .300, yet he has struggled mightily as of late.

Along with not getting hits, Guerrero still isn’t hitting for power, as he has just 2 home runs this season, which is a concern. Amid his slump, he said he isn’t feeling it but is confident things will turn.

Obviously, I don’t feel OK right now,” Guerrero Jr. told reporters via an interpreter following Saturday’s victory. “I’m not feeling right, and you guys can tell that. I’ve been working very hard. I’m just looking to hit one ball very hard. It will stay in my head and my mind. I know things are going to change.”

Guerrero, meanwhile, said his focus is just on hitting one ball hard, and he believes it will change everything.

“I’ve just got to hit the ball hard. I’ve just got to find a way to hit the ball hard. That’s it,” Guerrero said.

Since April 20, Guerrero has seen his batting average dip from .354 to .288.

Guerrero is in the first year of his 14-year, $500 million deal with the Blue Jays.

Toronto Looking for Series Win

The Blue Jays picked up an extra-innings win over the Tigers on Saturday and will look for the series win on Sunday afternoon.

If Toronto is going to get on a winning streak, Guerrero will be a key part of that, and manager John Schneider believes he and others will get going.

“I have total trust that the guys that need to get going will get going,” said Schneider.

The Blue Jays are 20-25 and in third place in the AL East, but is just one game out of a Wild Card spot.