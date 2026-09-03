Blue Jays Make Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Announcement After Monster Game

The Toronto Blue Jays picked up an impressive 11-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. certainly played a role in Toronto’s victory, as he went 3-for-4 at the plate, where he recorded a double, a home run, and five RBIs.

Now, the Blue Jays are preparing for their series finale against the Guardians on Thursday and will be looking to pick up another win. They have also announced a lineup decision regarding Guerrero.

Toronto Blue Jays Make Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Announcement

The Blue Jays have revealed their lineup for their game against the Guardians. While they are making some slight alterations to it, Guerrero will once again be hitting third for Toronto.

This will be the third game in a row where Guerrero has batted third for Toronto. This comes after he batted second a few times, so the star slugger is starting to find a more permanent spot in Toronto’s batting order lately.

Here is the Blue Jays’ full batting order for their game against the Guardians.

B. Bateman CF

N. Lukes RF

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

J. Sanchez LF

S. Keys DH

J. Smith 3B

A. Gimenez SS

E. Clement 2B

B. Valenzuela C

Blue Jays Need Guerrero to Stay Hot Down the Stretch

After this impressive game from Guerrero, they undoubtedly need him to continue to stay hot. If Guerrero can heat back up for Toronto during this final stretch of the season, it would be huge for them as they push to move up the AL wild card standings.

It will now be interesting to see what Guerrero does for an encore on Thursday after his fantastic game against the Guardians from here.