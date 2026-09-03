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Blue Jays Make Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Announcement After Monster Game

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Toronto Blue Jays v Detroit Tigers
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DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 17: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the top of the first inning at Comerica Park on May 17, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays picked up an impressive 11-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. certainly played a role in Toronto’s victory, as he went 3-for-4 at the plate, where he recorded a double, a home run, and five RBIs.

Now, the Blue Jays are preparing for their series finale against the Guardians on Thursday and will be looking to pick up another win. They have also announced a lineup decision regarding Guerrero.

Toronto Blue Jays Make Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Announcement

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 19: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays warms up on deck during the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Blue Jays defeated the Diamondbacks 10-4. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays have revealed their lineup for their game against the Guardians. While they are making some slight alterations to it, Guerrero will once again be hitting third for Toronto.

This will be the third game in a row where Guerrero has batted third for Toronto. This comes after he batted second a few times, so the star slugger is starting to find a more permanent spot in Toronto’s batting order lately.

Here is the Blue Jays’ full batting order for their game against the Guardians.

B. Bateman CF

N. Lukes RF

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

J. Sanchez LF

S. Keys DH

J. Smith 3B

A. Gimenez SS

E. Clement 2B

B. Valenzuela C

Blue Jays Need Guerrero to Stay Hot Down the Stretch

GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 30: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks to the dugout after striking out in the first inning of their MLB game against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre on August 30, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

After this impressive game from Guerrero, they undoubtedly need him to continue to stay hot. If Guerrero can heat back up for Toronto during this final stretch of the season, it would be huge for them as they push to move up the AL wild card standings.

It will now be interesting to see what Guerrero does for an encore on Thursday after his fantastic game against the Guardians from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Blue Jays Make Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Announcement After Monster Game

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