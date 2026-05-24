UPDATE: Blue Jays Make Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Announcement During Pirates Game

The Toronto Blue Jays got some more bad injury news in their series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was at the plate and was hit by a pitch on the right elbow on the first pitch of the at-bat. Guerrero screamed in pain, immediately took his helmet off, walked to the dugout, and took himself out of the game due to an injury.

“This day has turned into a nightmare for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was just hit on the inside of his right elbow by a pitch and immediately left the game. He walked right past Schneider and the trainer, straight off the field,” Blue Jays reporter Keegan Matheson wrote on X.

Guerrero Jr. was replaced by Lenyn Sosa, who will take over at first base.

The Blue Jays later revealed that Guerrero left the game due to a right elbow contusion. Luckily, X-rays came back negative for any fractures or breaks.

To make matters worse for the Blue Jays, starting pitcher Dylan Cease was removed from the game in the fifth inning with an apparent injury.

Guerrero Jr. is hitting .287 with 3 home runs and 22 RBIs, as it’s been a slow start for the star hitter.

Guerrero has Struggled This Season

The Blue Jays’ offense is expected to be led by Guerrero, but the first baseman has struggled this season.

Guerrero has struggled to hit the ball hard and has only three home runs, which is a concern. Earlier this month, before he hit his third home run, Guerrero spoke to reporters and admitted he was frustrated with his start.

“Obviously, I don’t feel okay right now,” Guerrero said. “I’m not feeling right, and you guys can tell that. I’ve been working very hard. I’m just looking to hit one ball very hard. It will stay in my head and my mind. I know things are going to change.”

Just days later, Guerrero hit his third home run of the season, and he felt like it could turn his season around.

“It’s been a while since I’ve hit the ball that hard,” Guerrero said. “From now on, regardless of where we’re going, I just need to keep doing my job and keep hitting the ball hard.”

Blue Jays manager John Schneider felt like the third home run of the season looked like old Vlad.

“That’s vintage Vlad,” manager John Schneider said. “He just reacted to a heater. I was just hoping it got over (Riley) Greene’s head, really, for Vlad’s and our sake. But that’s vintage Vlad. Hopefully, it gets him going.”

With Guerrero playing better, the hope is that the injury isn’t serious after leaving Sunday’s game.

Toronto Turning Season Around

The Blue Jays have struggled this season after reaching the World Series last year.

However, Toronto has started to play better, and a reason why is that the offense is starting to perform.

“I think so. We are being more attentive to some things, whether it’s on the bases or defensively. I think we are starting to figure it out a little bit, on both sides of the ball,” Schneider said after Saturday’s win.

The Blue Jays are 25-27 and are tied for the final Wild Card spot.