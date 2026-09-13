Blue Jays Quickly Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. News Before Orioles Finale

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays finish off their three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles.

After winning their last game against the Orioles by a 7-3 final score, the Blue Jays will be aiming to end the series with another victory.

Now, as the Blue Jays prepare for their series finale against Baltimore, they have announced a decision regarding Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Guerrero Still Batting Third for Blue Jays

Toronto has announced that Guerrero will once again be their third hitter for their Sunday game against the Orioles.

While Toronto is making some notable changes to their batting order, Guerrero will not be among them. This could be surprising to some, as he has had mixed results at the plate as of late.

Nevertheless, here is the Blue Jays’ full batting order, as shared by Underdog MLB: B. Bateman RF G. Springer DH V. Guerrero Jr. 1B K. Okamoto 3B C. McAdoo LF E. Clement 2B A. Giménez SS B. Valenzuela C M. Straw CF

Blue Jays 9/13 B. Bateman RF

G. Springer DH

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

K. Okamoto 3B

C. McAdoo LF

E. Clement 2B

A. Giménez SS

B. Valenzuela C

M. Straw CF D. Cease SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 13, 2026

Looking at Guerrero

Guerrero has been having some struggles at the plate lately, as he has struck out four times in his last two games alone. However, he also hit a double and recorded an RBI in his last game against the Orioles, so he will be aiming to build off that for the Blue Jays.

The 2026 season has been a tough one in general for Guerrero, though. In 134 games this season with Toronto, he has recorded just eight home runs, 55 RBI, and a career-low .259 batting average.