Blue Jays Get Bold Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Prediction Before White Sox Game

The Toronto Blue Jays are heading into the second half of the MLB schedule with a chip on their shoulder, and that includes Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The first half has been tough, and the Blue Jays have struggled to stay healthy all year. However, one MLB analyst has made a bold prediction regarding Guerrero Jr.

On the Friday, July 17th, 2026 episode of Foul Territory, Erik Kratz made a prediction on the kind of impact that Guerrero will have on the Blue Jays.

“Some of these people need to step up,” Kratz said in a clip circulating social media. “Number one, Vladimir Guerrero. He was supposed to start the All-Star Game at first base. Has his performance shown that? No. Is that bad for the American League East? Yes. If he chooses to figure out whatever the heck it is that caused him to not hit any home runs so far this year, and he turns it on in the second half, he single-handedly can lead this team.”

“So essentially, the Blue Jays are already picking up a stud pick-up at the trade deadline, and it’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr.”

Vladimir Guerrero Jr’s Struggles Are an Example of What’s Been Wrong With the Toronto Blue Jays Season

To date, Guerrero has connected for six home runs, 41 RBIs, 88 hits, and seven stolen bases in 92 games. Additionally, he owns a .261 batting average.

Granted, this performance has not been vintage Guerrero by any stretch of the imagination. At some point, you have to think that something will give, and it will all click for him.

Heading into their Friday night game against the Chicago White Sox, the Blue Jays sat at the bottom of the AL East. They have a record of 45-51 and are 2.5 games back of a Wild Card position.

Blue Jays Buyers Going Into Deadline?

Kratz had more to say about the Blue Jays, and when you hear it for yourself, it should make sense.

“You don’t sign the contracts and have the forethought they had to go, ‘you know what, we are 2.5 out. We haven’t been healthy most of the year; we should sell.’ No chance,” Kratz said in the same clip referenced above.

However, what are the Blue Jays’ plans? Who could they target heading into the trade deadline? Kratz also offers a suggestion.

“I see a Joe Ryan move for them if he’s available,” Kratz continued. “I don’t feel like the Blue Jays ever make singular moves; they make three-year or five-year future moves.”

“And I think a guy like Joe Ryan, with the defense that the Blue Jays have behind him…I think they would get excess value out of him because of the defense they would have behind him.”

As far as the trade deadline is concerned, Blue Jays fans will have to wait and see what happens between now and August 3rd.