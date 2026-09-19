Toronto Blue Jays Announce Sudden Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change Before Rangers Game

On Saturday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.

Most recently, the Blue Jays lost 7-1 on Friday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 1-for-4 in the loss while batting third.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change

Ahead of the second game of the series, the Toronto Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Blue Jays 9/19 B. Bateman CF V. Guerrero Jr. 1B A. Kirk C G. Springer DH N. Lukes RF K. Okamoto 3B J. Smith 2B A. Giménez SS M. Straw LF J. Soriano SP”

After batting third in his last 16 appearances, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been moved up in the lineup as he will bat second in Saturday’s game

Following a decent stretch for Guerrero Jr. the six-time All-Star has struggled in his last four games. In that span, Guerrero Jr. has gone 2-for-14 with no extra base hits.

It has been a disappointing season for the two-time Silver Slugger, as he’s batting a career-low .261 with 137 hits, 24 doubles, nine home runs, 71 runs, 56 RBIs and seven stolen bases in 139 games. His nine home runs are the fewest of his career in a full season.

Blue Jays Right Now

After dropping three out of their last four games, the Toronto Blue are now two games behind the Chicago White Sox in the race for the third Wild Card spot in the American League. Toronto has gone 4-6 over their last 10 games.

Right-hander José Soriano is set to make his ninth start of the season for Toronto. Since joining the Blue Jays at the trade deadline, Soriano has posted a 3-1 record with a 4.27 ERA in 46.1 innings.

Texas Rangers Right Now

Meanwhile, the Texas Rangers have also announced their starting lineup for the second game of the series.

Underdog MLB posted on X: “Rangers 9/19 E. Duran SS C. Seager DH J. Jung 3B B. Nimmo RF W. Langford LF J. Burger 1B N. Lopez 2B D. Jansen C E. Carter CF C. Quantrill SP”

At 77-77 the Texas Rangers are tied with the Houston Astros for the lead in the American League West. Additionally, the Rangers are one game behind the Chicago White Sox for the third Wild Card berth.