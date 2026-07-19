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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change During White Sox Series

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout before game three of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series with the Chicago White Sox in Canada.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Most recently, the Blue Jays won Saturday’s game 1-0.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (who started at first base) finished with two hits and one walk.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays is doused with water after the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre on July 18, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

For Sunday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 7/19 E. Clement 2B N. Lukes RF V. Guerrero Jr. DH K. Okamoto 3B D. Varsho CF S. Keys 1B B. Valenzuela C A. Giménez SS J. Clase LF T. Yesavage SP”

Guerrero Jr. has been moved to DH for Sunday’s series finale.

The six-time MLB All-Star comes into the day batting .265 with 91 hits, six home runs, 41 RBIs, 52 runs and seven stolen bases in 93 games.

He is in the middle of his 8th MLB season (all with Toronto).

Blue Jays Right Now

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays scores a run and signals to George Springer #4 (not pictured) after Springer hit an RBI single in the fourth inning during the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre on July 18, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Blue Jays come into Sunday as the last-place team in the American League East with a 46-52 record in 98 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 25-26 in 51 games at home).

Following the White Sox, the Blue Jays will remain at home to host the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

White Sox Right Now

GettyRandal Grichuk #34 of the Chicago White Sox (C) celebrates scoring alongside Colson Montgomery #12 as they score on a triple off the bat of Braden Montgomery #24 (not pictured) in the seventh inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on July 17, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The White Sox are currently at the top of the American League Central with a 51-46 record in 97 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 20-29 in 49 games on the road).

After the Blue Jays, the White Sox will remain on the road to visit the Texas Rangers on Monday night in Arlington.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change During White Sox Series

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