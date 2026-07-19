Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change During White Sox Series

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays will finish their series with the Chicago White Sox in Canada.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

Most recently, the Blue Jays won Saturday’s game 1-0.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (who started at first base) finished with two hits and one walk.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Change

For Sunday’s game, the Blue Jays have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Blue Jays 7/19 E. Clement 2B N. Lukes RF V. Guerrero Jr. DH K. Okamoto 3B D. Varsho CF S. Keys 1B B. Valenzuela C A. Giménez SS J. Clase LF T. Yesavage SP”

Guerrero Jr. has been moved to DH for Sunday’s series finale.

The six-time MLB All-Star comes into the day batting .265 with 91 hits, six home runs, 41 RBIs, 52 runs and seven stolen bases in 93 games.

He is in the middle of his 8th MLB season (all with Toronto).

Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays come into Sunday as the last-place team in the American League East with a 46-52 record in 98 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 25-26 in 51 games at home).

Following the White Sox, the Blue Jays will remain at home to host the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

White Sox Right Now

The White Sox are currently at the top of the American League Central with a 51-46 record in 97 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 20-29 in 49 games on the road).

After the Blue Jays, the White Sox will remain on the road to visit the Texas Rangers on Monday night in Arlington.