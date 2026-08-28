Blue Jays Make Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Decision Ahead of Mariners Matchup

The Toronto Blue Jays built some great momentum in August, but after going 1-3 in their last four games, the team once again find themselves sitting in last place in the American League East standings.

However, in the Wild Card chase, the Blue Jays are still within striking distance, sitting just 3.5 games back of the final post-season spot in the AL, and on Friday, they’ll begin a massive series with the Seattle Mariners, the team they beat in the ALCS a season ago. This will mean plenty to both teams, and ahead of game one of a critical series, the Blue Jays have made a call on star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to Hit Third Against Seattle

It’s no secret that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been struggling for the entire 2026 season on the back of a historic 2025 post-season for the Blue Jays, and as a result of this and the mounting injury toll, the team have failed to rekindle their magic from a season ago.

However, they’re still in the post-season race in the AL, and if he can find his consistent power again down the stretch, this team poses a genuine threat, but if their form as of late holds, this team may not have what it takes. On Thursday, the team were blown out 13-2 by the Royals with Guerrero going 0-3 at the plate with a walk in the two-spot in the lineup, but on Friday, he’ll be hitting third for Toronto as they hope a small change line this one can spark him.

While the offense has been hot and cold, the team turn to Dylan Cease who has consistently dominated in recent times, and with a tough Mariners lineup coming to town, he’s the exact pitcher they need on the mound to start this series.

Can the Blue Jays Stay in the Post-Season Race?

Despite their recent struggles, the Blue Jays remain within striking distance of the final AL Wild Card spot, and against a Mariners team that’s also battling for a post-season spot in 2026, they’ll need to be at their best across a crucial weekend series.

While the team can get it done without Guerrero Jr. being at his best, when he’s hitting for power, this team is incredibly dangerous, and with the likes of Nathan Lukes, George Springer and Kazuma Okamoto around him, the talent is there for this team to be a threat again in 2026.

Ultimately though, everyone has been waiting patiently for Vladdy to turn things around in what has been one of the worst seasons of his career, and if this change in the order doesn’t spark him, there’s potentially nothing that will across the final month of the season, with the team needing to make more critical decisions on him if he continues to struggle.