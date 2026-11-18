Toros del Este of the Dominican Winter League traded Toronto Blue Jays star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to the Tigres del Licey.

Via LIDOM on X: “🚨TRADE ALERT🚨 The @TigresdelLicey receive Vladimir Guerrero Jr., while @TorosdelEste receive pitchers Misael Tamarez and Cam Robinson ⚾️”

Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Involved in Dominican Winter League Trade

Via MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson on X: “Down in the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM) … and I can not stress enough that this is a tweet about the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM): Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was traded from Toros del Este to Tigres del Licey. Guerrero has not played in LIDOM games since 2020-21.

Tigres del Licey is the club where Vladdy’s father, Vladimir Guerrero, took the final professional at-bats of his Hall of Fame career (2012-’13 LIDOM season). It also brings me great joy to report that a 41-year-old Emilio Bonifacio is playing right field for Tigres.”

Tigres del Licey is the club where Vladdy's father, Vladimir Guerrero, took the final professional at-bats of his Hall of Fame career (2012-'13 LIDOM season). It also brings me great joy to report that a 41-year-old Emilio Bonifacio is playing right field for Tigres. #BlueJays https://t.co/hMO3ylg5bh — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) November 18, 2026

Looking at Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Guerrero had the worst season of his big-league career in 2026, posting 1.1 bWAR and a .260/.332/.356 slash line with only nine home runs and 67 RBI. He hit just one home run at Rogers Centre, home of the Blue Jays.

Guerrero, 27, has been with the Blue Jays his entire MLB career. He made his big-league debit in 2019.

Guerrero has posted 26.9 bWAR and a .285/.361/.478 slash line with 192 home runs, 236 doubles and 648 RBI over his eight year career.

The first baseman is a six-time All-Star, two-time Silver Slugger, Gold Glove Award winner, ALCS champion, Home Run Derby champion and All-Star Game MVP.

In spring 2025, Guerrero signed a 14-year, $500 million contract extension with Toronto.

It looked like a great move by the BLue Jays early on. In 2025, Guerrero posted 4.6 bWAR and a .292/.381/.467 slash line with 23 home runs and 84 RBI. He excelled during the Blue Jays’ World Series run, hitting .397/.494/.795 with eight home runs, five doubles and 15 RBI over 18 postseason games.

Unfortunately, many are doubting whether Toronto made the right decision to extend Guerrero after his poor 2026 season. However, it’s worth noting that he dealt with numerous injuries throughout the year. If Guerrero can return to form next year, the Blue Jays will feel much better about their future with the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero.