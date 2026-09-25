Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes Heartfelt Apology to Toronto Blue Jays Fans

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is catching heat for recent comments about his poor season after signing a $500 million extension last year. “The contract I got was based on what I did, not necessarily for what I’m going to do. I understand why the fans believe it’s the other way around. Sometimes I think that way too, like, ‘Oh, they give me this money and I’m not doing enough.'”

Before Friday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Guerrero apologized to fans for his comments.

Toronto Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes Heartfelt Apology to Fans

From MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson on X: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. just issued an apology to fans, and has apologized to his teammates for his recent comments. “I want to tell everyone that I’m going to continue to keep working hard to make my contract a great one.”

: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says that he spoke to his father, who told him that he’d made a mistake and needed to do this (apologize): “I feel that the comments I made the other day is not what I really wanted to say. Everyone deserves an apology from me.”

Looking at Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

The Toronto Blue Jays were officially eliminated from postseason contention after losing to the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Sunday. A big reason the Blue Jays failed to make the playoffs following a World Series appearance the year before is the regression of Guerrero. He has posted a poor .695 OPS in 533 at-bats this year. Guerrero’s back has bothered him much of the season, and he also dealt with a hamstring issue earlier this season. Not to mention, he missed games with a concussion. Since making his MLB debut in 2019, Guerrero has posted 21.8 fWAR and a 132 wRC+ with 192 home runs and 647 RBI.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays will finish the regular season with a three-game series against the Reds at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. Game 1 of the series is scheduled to begin at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Friday.