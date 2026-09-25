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Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes Heartfelt Apology to Toronto Blue Jays Fans

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American League Championship Series - Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Six
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TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 19: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout before game six of the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners at Rogers Centre on October 19, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is catching heat for recent comments about his poor season after signing a $500 million extension last year. “The contract I got was based on what I did, not necessarily for what I’m going to do. I understand why the fans believe it’s the other way around. Sometimes I think that way too, like, ‘Oh, they give me this money and I’m not doing enough.'”

Before Friday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Guerrero apologized to fans for his comments.

Toronto Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes Heartfelt Apology to Fans

Toronto Blue Jays
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 18: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks to the dugout during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 18, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
From MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson on X: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. just issued an apology to fans, and has apologized to his teammates for his recent comments. “I want to tell everyone that I’m going to continue to keep working hard to make my contract a great one.”
Matheson added

: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says that he spoke to his father, who told him that he’d made a mistake and needed to do this (apologize): “I feel that the comments I made the other day is not what I really wanted to say. Everyone deserves an apology from me.”

Looking at Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 18: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays swings at a pitch during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 18, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
The Toronto Blue Jays were officially eliminated from postseason contention after losing to the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Sunday. A big reason the Blue Jays failed to make the playoffs following a World Series appearance the year before is the regression of Guerrero. He has posted a poor .695 OPS in 533 at-bats this year.
Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 13: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates the win after a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on September 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Guerrero’s back has bothered him much of the season, and he also dealt with a hamstring issue earlier this season. Not to mention, he missed games with a concussion. Since making his MLB debut in 2019, Guerrero has posted 21.8 fWAR and a 132 wRC+ with 192 home runs and 647 RBI.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles - Game One
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 23: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates with Kazuma Okamoto #7 after scoring in the sixth inning during game one of a double header against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 23, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)
The Blue Jays will finish the regular season with a three-game series against the Reds at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. Game 1 of the series is scheduled to begin at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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