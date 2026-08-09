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Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Drops Honest Quote Amid Phillies Series

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Toronto Blue Jays v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 8: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 8, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 7-5 in 11 innings at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday.

Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a walk in the game.

Before Saturday’s matchup, Guerrero missed three straight games due to a hamstring injury. After Saturday’s victory, Guerrero dropped an honest quote on his injury.

Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes Honest Statement During Phillies Series

Toronto Blue Jays v Philadelphia Phillies

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 8: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts in the dugout after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 8, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling wrote on X: “Vladimir Guerrero Jr says he had an MRI of his right hamstring on Wednesday in Houston that revealed only inflammation. “It hurt. It was a lot of pain. I really wanted to find out what was going on in there,” he said. “Just a little bit of inflammation. I can play with that.””

Guerrero looked uncomfortable after running out a ground ball in Tuesday’s game against the Washington Nationals. He has been dealing with a hamstring issue for a while and also has had a nagging back problem throughout the season.

Looking at Toronto Blue Jays 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s Season

Tampa Bay Rays v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, ON – JULY 20: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after flying out in the first inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre on July 20, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Guerrero, who signed a 14-year, $500 million extension with Toronto in April 2025, had a strong performance on Saturday, but he’s had a rough season overall.

The Blue Jays first baseman has a poor .699 OPS with seven home runs and 46 RBI over 109 games this season.

St. Louis Cardinals v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, ON – JULY 31: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting a double in the sixth inning during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre on July 31, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Guerrero’s back and hamstring issues may be a reason he has struggled so badly this year.

Last season, Guerrero posted 4.6 bWAR and a .292/.381/.467 slash line with 23 home runs and 84 RBI in 156 regular season games.

St. Louis Cardinals v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, ON – JULY 31: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting a double in the sixth inning during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre on July 31, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

In the 2025 playoffs, the first baseman hit more home runs (eight) in 18 games than he has hit this season (six) while slashing .397/.494/.795.

Guerrero made his big-league debut with the Blue Jays in 2019. Over his eight seasons in the majors, Guerrero has made six All-Star teams and won ALCS MVP, a Gold Glove award and two Silver Slugger Awards. He also won a Home Run Derby.

The Blue Jays will wrap up their series against the Phillies on Sunday afternoon. The game will begin at 1:35 p.m. EDT.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Drops Honest Quote Amid Phillies Series

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