Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Drops Honest Quote Amid Phillies Series

The Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 7-5 in 11 innings at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday.

Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a walk in the game.

Before Saturday’s matchup, Guerrero missed three straight games due to a hamstring injury. After Saturday’s victory, Guerrero dropped an honest quote on his injury.

Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes Honest Statement During Phillies Series

Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling wrote on X: “Vladimir Guerrero Jr says he had an MRI of his right hamstring on Wednesday in Houston that revealed only inflammation. “It hurt. It was a lot of pain. I really wanted to find out what was going on in there,” he said. “Just a little bit of inflammation. I can play with that.””

Guerrero looked uncomfortable after running out a ground ball in Tuesday’s game against the Washington Nationals. He has been dealing with a hamstring issue for a while and also has had a nagging back problem throughout the season.

Looking at Toronto Blue Jays 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s Season

Guerrero, who signed a 14-year, $500 million extension with Toronto in April 2025, had a strong performance on Saturday, but he’s had a rough season overall.

The Blue Jays first baseman has a poor .699 OPS with seven home runs and 46 RBI over 109 games this season.

Guerrero’s back and hamstring issues may be a reason he has struggled so badly this year.

Last season, Guerrero posted 4.6 bWAR and a .292/.381/.467 slash line with 23 home runs and 84 RBI in 156 regular season games.

In the 2025 playoffs, the first baseman hit more home runs (eight) in 18 games than he has hit this season (six) while slashing .397/.494/.795.

Guerrero made his big-league debut with the Blue Jays in 2019. Over his eight seasons in the majors, Guerrero has made six All-Star teams and won ALCS MVP, a Gold Glove award and two Silver Slugger Awards. He also won a Home Run Derby.

The Blue Jays will wrap up their series against the Phillies on Sunday afternoon. The game will begin at 1:35 p.m. EDT.