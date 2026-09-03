Toronto Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes Honest Statement Before Royals Series

Fresh off a 2-1 series victory over the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, the Toronto Blue Jays are preparing to take on the Kansas City Royals for a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium this upcoming weekend.

After the series victory over Cleveland, Toronto moved to just half a game back of the final American League Wild Card spot.

Following the series win, Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who went 4-for-11 with one home run, a double, a walk and six RBI during the three games in Cleveland, made an honest statement.

Toronto Blue Jays 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes Honest Statement

Guerrero has overall had a rough season, posting a poor .689 OPS over 126 games.

Via the Athletic’s Mitch Bannon on X:

Vladdy, on what his message to the #BlueJays and coaching staff has been lately, through interpreter:

“We’re all human beings. There’s a lot of ups and downs, obviously, this year has not been my year, or the year I wanted. But I talk, always good communication, with the coaching staff and players. Basically just tell them ‘hey, it’s not going my way right now, but stay with me. Stay with me. I’m going to continue to keep working hard, and at the end, I’ll be there for you guys.”

Looking at Vladimir Guerrero Jr. & The Blue Jays

Despite having a down year, Guerrero was voted in as the American League’s starting first baseman for the All-Star Game back in July. He declined to participate due to a back issue.

Guerrero also dealt with a hamstring issue and a concussion earlier in the season. It’s likely those injuries are a major reason for his struggles this year.

If Guerrero’s strong start to September indicates an incoming hot streak, the Blue Jays have a strong chance to reach the postseason.

Making the playoffs appeared to be a lost cause for Toronto earlier in the season. The club even sold key pieces at the deadline, trading Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs and Daulton Varsho to the Houston Astros.

But the Blue Jays kept fighting and now they’re only half a game behind the Guardians for the final Wild Card spot.

If Guerrero, who signed a 14-year, $500 million extension with Toronto in April 2025, hadn’t been having a disastrous season, Toronto would very likely be in a postseason position right now. But even with Guerrero’s struggles, they’re still in the race.