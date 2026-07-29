Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Leaves Blue Jays Game With Injury

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left Tuesday night’s game against the Washington Nationals with an injury.

Guerrero was lifted from the game by Blue Jays manager John Schneider in the bottom of the fourth inning, with Kazuma Okamoto coming off the bench and replacing Guerrero at first base.

“Kaz Okamoto now playing 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been lifted from the game. Update to come…” Blue Jays reporter Hazel Mae wrote on X.

Guerrero was 1 for 2 before being lifted from the game.

UPDATE: Hazel Mae reported during the broadcast that Guerrero left the game with right hamstring tightness.

“Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was removed from tonight’s game with right hamstring tightness Per Blue Jays,” Mae wrote on X.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Potential Injury

Replays showed that Guerrero appeared to injure himself going from first to second base in the top of the fourth inning. We’ll find out more, hopefully soon, and provide a more detailed update then.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left the game after this play. https://t.co/CNyZRV4czr pic.twitter.com/rjmb7dwj7Y — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 29, 2026

If the Blue Jays do lose Guerrero for an extended period of time, he would join a long list of Blue Jays to be injured this season, as the team has been snakebitten by the injury bug all year long.

Hopefully, though, it’s nothing serious, and Guerrero can be in the Blue Jays’ lineup as the team faces the Nationals on Wednesday in the third and final game of their three-game series.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s Season So Far

Guerrero has been struggling all season long for Toronto, as he’s hit just .264 with 6 home runs and a .700 OPS in what has been a nightmare of a season for the superstar first baseman, who is the highest-paid player at his position, making $40.2 million this year in the first season of a 14-year, $500 million contract.

The Blue Jays were obviously counting on so much more from Guerrero this season, as he is the team’s best player and highest-paid player. But for whatever reason, he is just having a down season for Toronto as the team doesn’t look like it will be making the playoffs this year, just one season after making it all the way to the World Series.

We’ll see what the Blue Jays end up doing ahead of the MLB trade deadline on August 3, but the Blue Jays figure to be sellers rather than buyers this season, as the playoffs just don’t seem to be in the cards for Toronto this season.