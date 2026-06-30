Hi, Subscriber

Toronto Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes Heartfelt Post During Mets Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 20: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on after winning game seven of the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners at the Rogers Centre on October 20, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the New York Mets (in Canada).

They are coming off a 2-1 victory on Monday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finished with one hit in four at-bats.

Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after lining out in the third inning of a game against the New York Mets at Rogers Centre on June 29, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

UPDATE: Guerrero Jr. also made his own post

With the Mets in town, Bo Bichette made his return to Toronto.

He had spent the first seven seasons of his career with the franchise, helping them reach the World Series in 2025.

Mitch Bannon of The Athletic wrote: “Bo Bichette started tearing up when he sat in the Rogers Centre road dugout, looking out at the field. He played here a long time, and this is the most emotional I’ve ever seen him.”

Following the game, Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays made a shared post to Instagram.

They wrote: “Bo and Vlad ❤️💙”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@charan_balakkumar: “In another universe, Bo’s homer wins us the World Series and he is a Blue Jay for life 😔”

@wuttheguac: “Bo getting emotional pre-game. His smile when Vladdy signalled him to tip the helmet. This. There’s absolutely crying in baseball 😭”

@_.jabesta._: “Seeing Bo get emotional reminded everyone how much he cared. You can’t fake that. No matter what jersey you wear, you’ll always be part of Blue Jays history, Bo.💙”

GettyBo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets waves to the crowd after watching a tribute video on the big screen before a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on June 29, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

@vic_shmik: “I was not expecting to cry before the game even started but here we are 🥲”

@nada_nuff_: “I don’t care if they are both underperforming. That’s two besties and I’m crying. ❤️”

@gio_degeorge: “even as a yankees fan this is beautiful to see these two together again”

Blue Jays Right Now

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a two RBI single against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning n their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 26, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Blue Jays are currently the third-place team in the American League East with a 40-45 record in 85 games.

They are 3-7 over their last ten games (and 23-24 in 47 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Toronto Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes Heartfelt Post During Mets Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x