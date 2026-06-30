Toronto Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes Heartfelt Post During Mets Series

On Tuesday night, the Toronto Blue Jays will continue their series with the New York Mets (in Canada).

They are coming off a 2-1 victory on Monday.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finished with one hit in four at-bats.

Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes Heartfelt Post

UPDATE: Guerrero Jr. also made his own post:

With the Mets in town, Bo Bichette made his return to Toronto.

He had spent the first seven seasons of his career with the franchise, helping them reach the World Series in 2025.

Mitch Bannon of The Athletic wrote: “Bo Bichette started tearing up when he sat in the Rogers Centre road dugout, looking out at the field. He played here a long time, and this is the most emotional I’ve ever seen him.”

Following the game, Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays made a shared post to Instagram.

They wrote: “Bo and Vlad ❤️💙”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@charan_balakkumar: “In another universe, Bo’s homer wins us the World Series and he is a Blue Jay for life 😔”

@wuttheguac: “Bo getting emotional pre-game. His smile when Vladdy signalled him to tip the helmet. This. There’s absolutely crying in baseball 😭”

@_.jabesta._: “Seeing Bo get emotional reminded everyone how much he cared. You can’t fake that. No matter what jersey you wear, you’ll always be part of Blue Jays history, Bo.💙”

@vic_shmik: “I was not expecting to cry before the game even started but here we are 🥲”

@nada_nuff_: “I don’t care if they are both underperforming. That’s two besties and I’m crying. ❤️”

@gio_degeorge: “even as a yankees fan this is beautiful to see these two together again”

Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are currently the third-place team in the American League East with a 40-45 record in 85 games.

They are 3-7 over their last ten games (and 23-24 in 47 games at home).