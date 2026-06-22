Hi, Subscriber

Toronto Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes Heartfelt Post

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on from the dugout before game three of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays were supposed to finish their series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

That said, the game was postponed.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X): “UPDATE: Today’s game has been postponed due to inclement weather and has been rescheduled for August 6th.”

Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a fly ball in the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 18, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Also on Sunday, Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 37,000 likes in four hours.

He wrote: “TO ALL THE DADS #ELDEDG”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@lorileethomasart: “Vladdy, my Dad and I were Expos fans til the end. We loved that team, and watching your Dad play. My love of baseball faded away when that team ended. Until now. 💙 Go Jays go! Happy father’s day!”

@kristendmbradley: “Love this Vladdy❤️❤️ Our hero”

@nick_dunne89: “The thing I love about this moment is I remember seeing it as a little kid that’s why you gotta love baseball ⚾️🧢👶”

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting a single that allowed George Springer #4 (not pictured) to score, tying the game against the Chicago Cubs in the eighth inning at Wrigley Field on June 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

@ericlugo__: “TIME TO WIN A CHAMPIONSHIP!!!!”

@go_hoodie77: “The King’s of Baseball 🔥”

@_krissy.payne: “I was there! Was amazing! Thanks for the memories. Fenway is an incredible ballpark too!”

@yt_220: “I really really hope u get one for the 6 it’ll be sooo lovely your dad was apart of why alot of people from my generation watched baseball you holding it down just like your dad mane that must be nice much love my brother ❤️”

Blue Jays Right Now

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays in action against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on April 21, 2026 in Anaheim, California. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Toronto Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes Heartfelt Post

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x