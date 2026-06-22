Toronto Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes Heartfelt Post

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays were supposed to finish their series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

That said, the game was postponed.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X): “UPDATE: Today’s game has been postponed due to inclement weather and has been rescheduled for August 6th.”

Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes Heartfelt Post

Also on Sunday, Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 37,000 likes in four hours.

He wrote: “TO ALL THE DADS #ELDEDG”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@lorileethomasart: “Vladdy, my Dad and I were Expos fans til the end. We loved that team, and watching your Dad play. My love of baseball faded away when that team ended. Until now. 💙 Go Jays go! Happy father’s day!”

@kristendmbradley: “Love this Vladdy❤️❤️ Our hero”

@nick_dunne89: “The thing I love about this moment is I remember seeing it as a little kid that’s why you gotta love baseball ⚾️🧢👶”

@ericlugo__: “TIME TO WIN A CHAMPIONSHIP!!!!”

@go_hoodie77: “The King’s of Baseball 🔥”

@_krissy.payne: “I was there! Was amazing! Thanks for the memories. Fenway is an incredible ballpark too!”

@yt_220: “I really really hope u get one for the 6 it’ll be sooo lovely your dad was apart of why alot of people from my generation watched baseball you holding it down just like your dad mane that must be nice much love my brother ❤️”

Blue Jays Right Now