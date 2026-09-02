Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. News After Bad Guardians Loss

The Toronto Blue Jays suffered an ugly 6-1 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday. Now, the American League East club will be looking to get things back on track by picking up a win on Wednesday against Cleveland.

Now, ahead of their game against the Guardians, the Blue Jays have announced some lineup news regarding Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. News

The Blue Jays have announced that Guerrero will be batting third for them against the Guardians on Wednesday. This will be the second game in a row that Guerrero will be hitting third after he batted second for Toronto in their series finale against the Seattle Mariners.

Guerrero has often been switched between batting second and third during this month. However, even with Toronto making some alterations to their starting lineup for Wednesday’s game, Guerrero will be batting third again for the second game straight.

Here is the Blue Jays’ full batting order for their game against the Guardians.

B. Bateman CF

G. Springer DH

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

A. Kirk C

K. Okamoto 3B

N. Lukes RF

E. Clement 2B

A. Gimenez SS

M. Straw LF

Blue Jays Need Guerrero to Heat Up As They Push for the Playoffs

The 2026 season has not been treating Guerrero too kindly, as he is having a tough year at the plate. In 124 games this season for Toronto, he has just seven home runs and 48 RBI. This is after he recorded 23 home runs, 84 RBI, and a .292 batting average in 156 games last season for Toronto.

With the Blue Jays fighting to move up the AL wild card standings, they will be hoping that Guerrero can have a strong finish to the season. He has hits in each of his last two games, which is a step in the right direction. Let’s see if he can put together a big game as Toronto’s third hitter against Cleveland from here.

Where the Blue Jays Are Right Now

It has been a frustrating season for the Blue Jays, as they have a 68-71 record. Although they have performed below expectations this campaign, they are still very much in the playoff race. They trail the Guardians by just 2.5 games for the final wild card spot in the AL. A win on Wednesday would change this to 1.5 games, so this is a huge game for Toronto.

The Blue Jays play the Guardians two more times this series, and it would be significant if they could win both games. It will be interesting to see if Guerrero can help Toronto do just that.