Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. News During Mariners Series

The Toronto Blue Jays play the final game of the their three-game series against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Toronto is entering this game looking to stay hot and officially complete the sweep.

The Blue Jays are making some interesting changes to their lineup against the Mariners for their series finale. This includes with star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. News

Guerrero will be in a new spot in the Blue Jays’ batting order against the Mariners. This is because he will be batting second for Toronto after hitting third in their most recent game.

With Guerrero moving up to second in Toronto’s batting order, catcher Alejandro Kirk will be hitting third. With this, Guerrero and Kirk are simply swapping spots in Toronto’s batting order.

Here is the Blue Jays’ full batting order for their series finale against Seattle.

B. Bateman CF

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

A. Kirk C

G. Springer DH

N. Lukes RF

K. Okamoto 3B

A. Giménez SS

C. McAdoo 2B

M. Straw LF

Guerrero Looking to Heat Back Up for the Blue Jays

Guerrero is entering this game with the clear goal of having a bounce-back performance. The six-time All-Star had a tough day at the plate in Toronto’s most recent game, as he went 0-for-3. Now, he will be looking to get things back on track after being moved up to the second spot in Toronto’s batting order.

The 2026 season has been tough for Guerrero in general. In 122 games this season with the American League East team, he has recorded seven home runs, 47 RBI, and a .258 batting average. This is after he posted 23 home runs, 84 RBI, and a .292 batting average in 156 games for Toronto during the 2025 season.