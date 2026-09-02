Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s Nightmare Blue Jays Season Summed Up By 2 Hitters

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. continues to live a nightmare this season for the Toronto Blue Jays.

One of baseball’s most prolific sluggers has forgotten how to hit the ball out of the ballpark.

Through Sept. 1, Vladdy has hit seven home runs, and it’s not because he’s missed a lot of time. He’s played almost the entire season, and that’s his homer total anyway.

Guerrero hit 48 homers in 2021, 32 in 2022, 26 in 2023, 30 in 2024 and 23 in 2025. He also put up a monster postseason performance en route to Game 7 of the World Series. Nothing pointed to this.

And yet here the Blue Jays’ $500 million man is, not even a sure thing to get to double-digit home runs this season.

Social Media Bashes Vladdy in New Way

Baseball fans on social media have come up with two examples of how to mock Guerrero amid his struggles.

One is Cardinals rookie Joshua Baez, who hit three home runs in his MLB debut (the first player to ever do that) and has six homers through 17 games.

Guerrero has played 123 games and has just one more home run than Baez despite being a power hitter:

Joshua Baez has almost caught Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in home runs, despite playing 106 fewer games 🤯 https://t.co/bz9ABeqA8x pic.twitter.com/POhL4Q9783 — Novig (@Novig) September 2, 2026

Also being brought up is the red hot Red Sox switch-hitter Mickey Gasper, who has matched Guerrero’s homer total in a lot less action:

Micke Gasper and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are tied with 7 HRs so far. Guerrero Jr. reached the mark across 466 at-bats, while Gasper needed just 140. pic.twitter.com/HZlMb5u5qU — Bet105 (@bet_105) September 2, 2026

And if you like the Wins Above Replacement stat, Pete Crow-Armstrong is outdoing Vladdy in very short stretches compared to a full season’s worth of work:

PCA has been more valuable in the last 48 hours than Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been all season pic.twitter.com/U7p4BDdl58 — Onyx Odds (@OnyxOdds) August 31, 2026

One Swing That Sums It All Up

A swing from late August sums it all up for Vladdy. He hit a baseball about as hard as possible, and it was an out.

In fact, it didn’t look like almost any other contact we’ve seen all season. The ball seemed to still be rising when Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena caught it.

Vladdy hit it at more than 116 miles per hour and had nothing to show for it in the end:

The Mariners finally get out of the 6th inning — with Randy Arozarena getting completely turned around when snagging a screamer from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 116.3 mph off the bat, his hardest-hit ball of the season. pic.twitter.com/RulNyH9tdL — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) August 29, 2026

At this point, the main wish for the Blue Jays has to be that in the long run, Guerrero returns to the type of player he has always been. They’re paying him a lot of money to be the face of the franchise.

But it seems like at this point, when Vladdy looks back on the 2026 campaign, it’ll be one he doesn’t want to think too long about.