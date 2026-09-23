Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes Surprising Admission About Blue Jays Contract

Unfortunately for the Toronto Blue Jays, their hopes of defending their American League championship went up in smoke on Wednesday, as they were eliminated from playoff contention thanks to their 4-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards, falling to 77-81 with four games remaining.

And already, fans and analysts are looking toward what went wrong over the course of the season that began with much promise, but ended in disappointment.

One of the more disappointing storylines for the Blue Jays this season, especially at home at Rogers Centre, was the play of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who hasn’t come close to living up to his hefty $500 million contract.

Toronto Blue Jays First Baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Opens Up About His Slump In 2026

Guerrero, who signed a hefty 14-year, $500 million extension last year, hasn’t come close to living up to the expectations that come with that kind of deal this season. However, he wanted to make one thing clear – he was signed to the contract based on what he’d already accomplished.

“The contract I got was based on what I did, not necessarily for what I’m going to do,” Guerrero said. “I understand why the fans believe it’s the other way around. Sometimes I think that way too, like, ‘Oh, they give me this money and I’m not doing enough,’ but you know I try my best and I’m working hard.”

He continued:

“I want people to understand one thing. The money they gave me wasn’t for what I’m going to do; it was for what I already did,” he said. “They didn’t pay me because I’m going to hit 40 every year. They paid me for what I already accomplished. People are confused about that, but I think the same way they do. Like, sometimes I even say to myself: bro, they gave you all that money and you’re out here doing nothing. I try. You know how it is with fans, when you’re good, they’re with you 100 percent.”

“But when you smell like s**t, like we like to say here, nobody supports you. The ones who support you are the ones who stay with you. Those are my fans. My family.”

This season, Guerrero has nine home runs with 56 RBI along with a .263 batting average and a .695 OPS.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Has Been With The Blue Jays His Entire MLB Career

Guerrero has been a Blue Jay from the beginning of his major league career, and his importance to Toronto’s championship push last season was impossible to overlook. The Blue Jays came within one win of ending a title drought that dates to 1993, with Guerrero playing a central role throughout their postseason run.

He was particularly dominant in the ALCS, hitting .385 with three home runs and a 1.330 OPS as Toronto claimed the American League pennant. Guerrero was rewarded with series MVP honors for his performance. He remained productive in the World Series, batting .333 and hitting two more home runs, but the Blue Jays ultimately saw their season end in a seven-game loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.