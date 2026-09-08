Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. News Before A’s Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are ready to start their series against the Athletics on Tuesday night. Toronto will be looking to bounce back in this one, as they lost their most recent game to the Kansas City Royals by a 6-1 final score.

Now, as the Blue Jays prepare for their series opener against the A’s, they have announced some news regarding Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Lineup Change

After being the Blue Jays’ DH in their most recent game against the Royals, Guerrero will be switching back to first base for their series opener against the A’s.

With Guerrero moving back to first base, George Springer will be Toronto’s DH for their series opener against the A’s.

Here is the Blue Jays’ full batting order for their series opener against the A’s.

B. Bateman CF

G. Springer DH

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

A. Kirk C

K. Okamoto 3B

N. Lukes RF

E. Clement 2B

A. Giménez SS

M. Straw LF

Guerrero Will Be Looking to Heat Back Up vs. the A’s

Guerrero had a tough game at the plate in Toronto’s most recent contest against the Royals. This is because he went 0-for-4 and struck out one time. After a quiet day at the plate like this, he will be looking to respond with a big performance against the A’s.

With the Blue Jays fighting for the final wild card spot in the American League, there is no question that they need Guerrero to be on his A-game from here. He is their top star, after all, so it will be intriguing to see if he can have a response game against the A’s.