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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. News Before A’s Series

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Toronto Blue Jays v Kansas City Royals
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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 05: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a single during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are ready to start their series against the Athletics on Tuesday night. Toronto will be looking to bounce back in this one, as they lost their most recent game to the Kansas City Royals by a 6-1 final score.

Now, as the Blue Jays prepare for their series opener against the A’s, they have announced some news regarding Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays Announce a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Lineup Change

Chicago White Sox v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – JULY 18: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays is doused with water after the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre on July 18, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

After being the Blue Jays’ DH in their most recent game against the Royals, Guerrero will be switching back to first base for their series opener against the A’s.

With Guerrero moving back to first base, George Springer will be Toronto’s DH for their series opener against the A’s.

Here is the Blue Jays’ full batting order for their series opener against the A’s.

B. Bateman CF

G. Springer DH

V. Guerrero Jr. 1B

A. Kirk C

K. Okamoto 3B

N. Lukes RF

E. Clement 2B

A. Giménez SS

M. Straw LF

Guerrero Will Be Looking to Heat Back Up vs. the A’s

Toronto Blue Jays v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 02: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits an RBI double during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 02, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Guerrero had a tough game at the plate in Toronto’s most recent contest against the Royals. This is because he went 0-for-4 and struck out one time. After a quiet day at the plate like this, he will be looking to respond with a big performance against the A’s.

With the Blue Jays fighting for the final wild card spot in the American League, there is no question that they need Guerrero to be on his A-game from here. He is their top star, after all, so it will be intriguing to see if he can have a response game against the A’s.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Vladimir Guerrero Jr. News Before A’s Series

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