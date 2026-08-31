Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Has Personal News Emerge Before Guardians Series

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is easing back into form after a scary concussion. He suffered it on Aug. 14 during a game against the New York Yankees.

Yankees infielder George Lombard Jr. was reaching for a wild throw at third base. Lombard’s knee struck the left side of Guerrero’s head on the play. The Blue Jays placed him on the 7-day concussion injured list the next day.

Toronto activated him ahead of an Aug. 22 game at Yankee Stadium. Guerrero went 2-for-5 with a run scored in his first game back. The Blue Jays won that game, 4-3.

They swept the Seattle Mariners over the weekend. The Blue Jays now trail the Cleveland Guardians by a game and a half. That gap covers the final American League wild-card spot.

The Toronto Blue Jays slugger also made headlines away from the diamond this week.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Sponsored a Hometown Celebration in Don Gregorio

An announcement by @dongregorioenlacalle revealed he’s personally sponsoring a hometown festival. The event takes place from Aug. 28 to Sept. 6 in Don Gregorio, Dominican Republic.

The festival lists Huan62 and Luis Miguel de Amargue as performers on Sept. 1 and Sept 3, respectively. Other activities include lively activities and dancing upholding the local culture.

Don Gregorio sits in the municipality of Nizao, in Peravia province. Guerrero grew up there and in Santiago. His mother and grandparents raised him for much of his childhood. His father, Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr., was then playing for the Montreal Expos.

The festival sponsorship continues a pattern for Guerrero. His charitable foundation, VG27, gave out more than 700 toys in January. Children in Don Gregorio, Nizao and Batey La Noria received the gifts.

Alejandro Kirk Helps Blue Jays Win

Catcher Alejandro Kirk stole a base Saturday, just his second career steal. The steal helped spark a comeback win over the Mariners. Guerrero gave Kirk the actual base bag after his only previous steal last year.

In the final game against the Mariners, Kirk’s two-run homer secured the win.

“Captain Kirk is hitting .341 with 5 homers, 20 RBIs, and a .946 OPS in August,” the club announced on Sunday night.

Blue Jays now travel to Cleveland on Monday.