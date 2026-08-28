Blue Jays Manager Reveals Why Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Left Royals Game

The Toronto Blue Jays suffered a blowout loss to the Kansas City Royals on Thursday to end their series.

After Guerrero grounded out in the bottom of the seventh, it was Brandon Valenzuela who came into the game as a defensive replacement at first base. At the time, it wasn’t clear if Guerrero was benched or injured, but Schneider explained the reason postgame.

“Just try to get him off his feet, really. There wasn’t much we had today. Wanted to stay from Gimi (Andres Gimenez), Bate (Brett Bateman). (Down) eight runs in the eighth inning, just trying to get him off his feet,” Schneider said postgame.

Guerrero went 0-for-3 with a walk while he also struck out as the frustrating season for the slugger continues.

Toronto lost 13-2 and is now 65-70.

Blue Jays Won’t Drop Guerrero in Lineup

Despite Guerrero being in the midst of a career-worst season, Toronto won’t drop him in the lineup.

Instead, Blue Jays manager John Schneider confirmed he will continue to hit in the two-hole as he wants to see him get going.

“There’s been thoughts of it, I just don’t know what the outcome would be,” Schneider said. “I don’t want to punish him. I think if there were guys tearing the cover off the ball, that would be a little easier to think about, too. We are built, as a team, for Vlad to be a focal point of our offense. I don’t think that, with where he hits, he will be pitched very differently. I don’t think there will be more or less pressure if he’s hitting down in the order, I want him up in important spots.”

Schneider said Guerrero is fine hitting elsewhere in the lineup, but he feels like the two-hole is a good spot for him.

“He’s pretty fine with [hitting] anywhere,” Schneider said. “But I think that he deserves to be somewhere in the middle of the order, looking in relation to who else is on the roster.”

Guerrero is hitting .260 with 7 home runs and 46 RBIs this season.

Toronto Signs Michael Lorenzen

The Blue Jays also added some pitching depth to the roster before Thursday’s game.

Toronto signed veteran pitcher Michael Lorenzen to add some more length to a depleted bullpen.

“His availability for length and availability to do a lot of things with our bullpen being in flux [are helpful],” Schneider said pregame. “You pick up a guy who’s done it before and who can basically throw every day. I was just talking to him and he said he can throw every day. He’s here and ready to help.”

Lorenzen pitched 2 innings on Thursday. He allowed 3 hits and 1 run while striking out 2 as he told Schneider he was ready to pitch right away.

The veteran right-hander was an All-Star in 2023. He threw a no-hitter that same season.