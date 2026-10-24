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Vladimir Guerrero Sr. Reveals Plan to Help Toronto Blue Jays Star Son

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Tampa Bay Rays v Toronto Blue Jays - Game One
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kTORONTO, ON - JULY 2: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays gives a ball to his father a former baseball player Vladimir Guerrero, after his father threw out the ceremonial pitch before the Toronto Blue Jays play the Tampa Bay Rays in game one of a doubleheader at the Rogers Centre on July 2, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. probably wants to forget his 2026 season.

The Toronto Blue Jays first baseman posted 1.1 bWAR and a poor .260/.332/.356 slash line with only nine home runs and 57 RBI. He hit just one home run at the Rogers Centre this year.

Vladimir Guerrero Sr. Plans to Work With Toronto Blue Jays Star Son Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 18: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks to the dugout during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 18, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MLB insider Mike Rodriguez wrote on X: Vladimir Guerrero says he will work more closely with his son, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and his brother Wilton Guerrero on his hitting this season to help him have a better year. #BlueJays #Toronto #MLB #VladlimirGuerreroJr

Guerrero Sr. said he is going to work with his son in the Dominican Republic.

Looking at Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Cincinnati Reds v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 26: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts to striking out against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning in their MLB game at Rogers Centre on September 26, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Guerrero signed a 14-year, $500 million contract extension with the Blue Jays during the 2025 season.

He is under team control through the 2039 season.

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 13: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays speaks to Hazel Mae of Sportsnet after a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on September 13, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Guerrero made his MLB debut with Toronto in 2019.

Over his eight-year MLB career, Guerrero has posted 26.9 bWAR and an .839 OPS.

Toronto Blue Jays v Athletics
GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after he hit a single against the Athletics during the eighth inning at Sutter Health Park on September 08, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Guerrero has 192 career home runs, 648 RBI and 33 stolen bases. He is a six-time All-Star.

Guerrero is a two-time Silver Slugger, a Gold Glove Award winner, ALCS MVP, All-Star Game MVP and a Home Run Derby champion.

Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles - Game Two
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 23: Davis Schneider #36 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates with Charles McAdoo #26 and Sean Keys #20 after hitting a two-run home run in the ninth inning during game two of a double header against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 23, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Partly because of Guerrero’s down year, the Blue Jays missed the playoffs this year.

Toronto finished the season in last place in the American League East with a 79-83 record.

Cincinnati Reds v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 27: Max Scherzer #31 and George Springer #4 and of the Toronto Blue Jays hug after Scherzer was taken out of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning in their MLB game at Rogers Centre on September 27, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays trailed the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 19 games.

It was a surprisingly disappointing season for the Blue Jays, as they made it to Game 7 of the World Series in 2025.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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