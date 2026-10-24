kTORONTO, ON - JULY 2: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays gives a ball to his father a former baseball player Vladimir Guerrero, after his father threw out the ceremonial pitch before the Toronto Blue Jays play the Tampa Bay Rays in game one of a doubleheader at the Rogers Centre on July 2, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
Vladimir Guerrero says he will work more closely with his son, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and his brother Wilton Guerrero on his hitting this season to help him have a better year. #BlueJays#Toronto#MLB#VladlimirGuerreroJr
It was a surprisingly disappointing season for the Blue Jays, as they made it to Game 7 of the World Series in 2025.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Vladimir Guerrero Sr. Reveals Plan to Help Toronto Blue Jays Star Son