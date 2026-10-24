Vladimir Guerrero Sr. Reveals Plan to Help Toronto Blue Jays Star Son

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. probably wants to forget his 2026 season.

The Toronto Blue Jays first baseman posted 1.1 bWAR and a poor .260/.332/.356 slash line with only nine home runs and 57 RBI. He hit just one home run at the Rogers Centre this year.

Vladimir Guerrero Sr. Plans to Work With Toronto Blue Jays Star Son Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

MLB insider Mike Rodriguez wrote on X: Vladimir Guerrero says he will work more closely with his son, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and his brother Wilton Guerrero on his hitting this season to help him have a better year. #BlueJays #Toronto #MLB #VladlimirGuerreroJr

Guerrero Sr. said he is going to work with his son in the Dominican Republic.

Looking at Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Guerrero signed a 14-year, $500 million contract extension with the Blue Jays during the 2025 season.

He is under team control through the 2039 season.

Guerrero made his MLB debut with Toronto in 2019.

Over his eight-year MLB career, Guerrero has posted 26.9 bWAR and an .839 OPS.

Guerrero has 192 career home runs, 648 RBI and 33 stolen bases. He is a six-time All-Star.

Guerrero is a two-time Silver Slugger, a Gold Glove Award winner, ALCS MVP, All-Star Game MVP and a Home Run Derby champion.

Looking at the Toronto Blue Jays

Partly because of Guerrero’s down year, the Blue Jays missed the playoffs this year.

Toronto finished the season in last place in the American League East with a 79-83 record.

The Blue Jays trailed the first-place Tampa Bay Rays by 19 games.

It was a surprisingly disappointing season for the Blue Jays, as they made it to Game 7 of the World Series in 2025.