Blue Jays Send Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Message After $500M Contract Controversy

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had the worst season of his career. The Toronto Blue Jays finished 79-83, last in the American League East. They missed the playoffs one year after reaching Game 7 of the World Series.

Guerrero signed a 14-year, $500 million contract extension in April 2025. The 2026 season was the first of that deal.

It is the third-largest in total dollars, behind contracts for Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani. But Guerrero could not justify that number this year.

He hit .260 with nine home runs and 57 RBIs in 144 games. His .356 slugging percentage and .688 on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) were career lows.

The day Toronto was eliminated, a clip emerged of Guerrero in a Spanish-language interview with the Dominican television program “Grandes Ligas.”

Guerrero said, “They paid me for what I already accomplished.” After the loss, Guerrero said he stood by his remarks. The comments sparked a social media firestorm.

So much so that the 27-year-old had to apologize Sept. 25, before the season-ending series against the Cincinnati Reds. He apologized to fans and teammates after consulting with his father, Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero.

Blue Jays Send Message After Vladimir Guerrero’s Statement

General manager Ross Atkins said Wednesday he is very confident about the team’s $500 million investment in Guerrero.

“I don’t have much doubt at all that he’s going to be able to find that feeling quickly,” he said. “I don’t think it was how he was being attacked or the league adjusting to him. That is not a concern at all.”

Guerrero missed time this season with back, hamstring, forearm and concussion issues.

Atkins said Guerrero lost some rhythm and timing early in the season. That began to hurt his confidence.

“He was not structurally hurt,” he added. “He was dealing with pain and tightness, which happens to Major League players every year, all the time. All of them.”

Atkins dismissed the idea that opposing pitchers or league-wide adjustments caused the slump.

Atkins said the offseason gives Guerrero a “better canvas to work with” away from nightly pressure. The team plans to present its thoughts to Guerrero, seek his input and then give him time to breathe.

Shapiro Says Vladimir Guerrero Cares

Team president Mark Shapiro said he believes in Guerrero as a player and a person. He said the contract comments did not reflect how much Guerrero cares.

Shapiro called Guerrero’s feelings sincere and said other players have said similar things when they struggled. He said a player Guerrero’s age faces heavy pressure and anxiety at that level.

Shapiro called Guerrero “one of the most special offensive players in this game” and in franchise history. He said slumps by great players usually do not last as long as Guerrero’s did.

He said the front office feels deep compassion for Guerrero.