Where to Watch Blue Jays vs Yankees in USA & Canada

The Toronto Blue Jays begin their series against the New York Yankees following their Game 4 loss to the Boston Red Sox. Friday, August 14th, will feature the first Blue Jays vs. Yankees game of the new three-game series, which ends Sunday.

Here are predictions and streaming, radio, and cable details for where to watch Blue Jays vs Yankees on Friday night.

Where to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs New York Yankees: Streaming, Radio, TV Details for USA & Canada

The Blue Jays will look to bounce back from an unfortunate end to their series against the Red Sox. After taking the first three games of a four-game series, they lost the final clash 7-0.

For fans who want to know where to watch Blue Jays vs Yankees tonight, here are the details.

How to Watch Blue Jays vs Yankees: Streaming & Cable Details

Baseball fans around the world (including the USA and Canada) can catch tonight’s game exclusively on Apple TV. It will not be available on other streaming or cable options.

Coverage will start at 7:00 PM Eastern Time, with the game officially starting at 7:15 PM Eastern Time.

How to Listen to the Blue Jays vs Yankees Game on the Radio

Just like every other game, fans can enjoy today’s clash on radio.

Blue Jays fans can tune in to SN590 THE FAN, the Sportsnet APP, and Sportsnet.ca.

Yankees fans have a few radio options to enjoy the game. They can turn to WFAN 660/101.9 FM, and WADO 1280.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees Prediction: Friday Night Baseball

Friday night’s game will feature a pitching battle of Shane Bieber vs Gerrit Cole. The Blue Jays enter the game with a 59-64 record, while the Yankees own a 68-53 win-loss tally. Both teams are 6-4 in their last 10 games.

The Yankees are currently second in the AL East, 6.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Conversely, the Blue Jays trail the Rays by 16.5 games, with the Baltimore Orioles the only team behind them.

Rotoworld Bet is predicting a Yankees win over the Blue Jays. NBC Sports World reports that the Yankees are the betting favorite for the moneyline and spread.

Regardless of what the favorites are, there is something about a ball club with nothing to lose. That is exactly what the Blue Jays are.

Heavy predicts a Blue Jays victory tonight, and a series victory by the time the dust settles on Sunday.

Fans will want to tune into this must-watch baseball.