Why Blue Jays Have Home Run Dragon

The Toronto Blue Jays know how to celebrate a home run.

The home run jacket is old news, though. Only in the last few months have they begun to use a home run dragon.

The mojo hasn’t been perfect this season for Toronto, and there’s a decent chance they don’t even make the playoffs a year after going to extra innings in Game 7 of the World Series.

But whatever slugging they’re able to do down the stretch will feature a fun celebratory red dragon on a stick.

The lovely bat boy (bat person) here at Globe Life just asked me if “this thing belonged to the Blue Jays?”while holding up the home run dragon. He found it among the bats in the travel bags and placed it in the dugout. Me: Yup, that definitely belongs to them 😀 pic.twitter.com/UvdnP83sJ3 — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) September 18, 2026

Why Do The Blue Jays Have A Home Run Dragon?

The Blue Jays’ home run dragon showed up in early July as a way to celebrate a baseball being hit out of the park.

Lots of MLB teams these days use props to celebrate, and the Blue Jays are no exception.

They had already had their cool jacket, a varsity jacket-like look.

Now, it is accompanied with that red dragon you see with Kazuma Okamoto at the top of this article.

The Blue Jays used to use a blue jacket, but they had a red jacket for Canada Day and now they use it to match the dragon.

Why a Dragon?

This is what Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae shared after the dragon’s arrival:

David Popkins’ idea to get stuffed animal that repped “fearlessness.” Asst Cody Atkinson found toy store pregame & also bought dragon puppet (for cages) and small replica toy (everywhere else). Dragon debuted tonite. Asking fans for suggestions on name. My job here is done. https://t.co/C4zMVcEb2S — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) July 8, 2026

After the dragon’s debut, Blue Jays manager John Schneider summed it up as, “But yeah, stuffed dragon, good.”

The debut came from an unlikely place: Jonatan Clase.

INTRODUCING: 🐉 THE HOME RUN DRAGON 🐉 pic.twitter.com/ts99sh4ceQ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 8, 2026

It’s often Vladimir Guerrero Jr. helping his teammates get the jacket on and grab the dragon, which is fun.

Although to be fair, the Blue Jays would love if Guerrero would hit a few more homers down the stretch, too.

Baseball players and their superstitions are funny. The dragon showed up at a time when Toronto needed to break out of a power drought, and it worked, so it has stuck.

Now, a team called the Blue Jays celebrates every home run with a red dragon. Why the heck not?