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Why Blue Jays Have Home Run Dragon

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Kazuma Okamoto celebrates a home run for the Blue Jays.
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SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Kazuma Okamoto #7 of the Toronto Blue Jays is congratulated by teammates after he hit a home run against the Athletics during the second inning at Sutter Health Park on September 08, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays know how to celebrate a home run.

The home run jacket is old news, though. Only in the last few months have they begun to use a home run dragon.

The mojo hasn’t been perfect this season for Toronto, and there’s a decent chance they don’t even make the playoffs a year after going to extra innings in Game 7 of the World Series.

But whatever slugging they’re able to do down the stretch will feature a fun celebratory red dragon on a stick.

Why Do The Blue Jays Have A Home Run Dragon?

The Blue Jays’ home run dragon showed up in early July as a way to celebrate a baseball being hit out of the park.

Lots of MLB teams these days use props to celebrate, and the Blue Jays are no exception.

They had already had their cool jacket, a varsity jacket-like look.

Now, it is accompanied with that red dragon you see with Kazuma Okamoto at the top of this article.

The Blue Jays used to use a blue jacket, but they had a red jacket for Canada Day and now they use it to match the dragon.

Why a Dragon?

This is what Sportsnet’s Hazel Mae shared after the dragon’s arrival:

After the dragon’s debut, Blue Jays manager John Schneider summed it up as, “But yeah, stuffed dragon, good.”

The debut came from an unlikely place: Jonatan Clase.

It’s often Vladimir Guerrero Jr. helping his teammates get the jacket on and grab the dragon, which is fun.

Although to be fair, the Blue Jays would love if Guerrero would hit a few more homers down the stretch, too.

Baseball players and their superstitions are funny. The dragon showed up at a time when Toronto needed to break out of a power drought, and it worked, so it has stuck.

Now, a team called the Blue Jays celebrates every home run with a red dragon. Why the heck not?

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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