Why Blue Jays Would Move On From Ernie Clement

Ernie Clement is a fan favorite in Toronto.

The Blue Jays‘ energetic second baseman has been known to walk to the ballpark for home games and engage with fans on his way to the Rogers Centre.

Clearly, he’s the type of player that the majority of the Blue Jays’ fanbase wouldn’t want to see go elsewhere — particularly after his legendary 2025 postseason, when he set an MLB record for hits in a single playoff run.

But after a 2026 season of disappointment in Toronto, the Blue Jays will be considering lots of possibilities. One of them will involve making a change at second base, where Clement wasn’t as good in 2026 as he had been in 2025.

Why Would Blue Jays Move On From Ernie Clement?

Sportsnet’s Nick Ashbourne wrote a new article on Friday in which he examines the factors that would go into the Blue Jays potentially moving on from Clement.

The discussion was started when GM Ross Atkins wouldn’t commit to Clement as next season’s starting second baseman in Toronot.