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Why is the Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed Today? When Will it Be Played?

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Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles
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BALTIMORE, MD - JULY 23: The tarp is placed on the field in the first inning of the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox game during a rain delay at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 23, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Tuesday night’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland, has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed. When Will It Be Played?

Kansas City Royals v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – APRIL 03: A general view of the tarp on the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards during a rain delay before the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Kansas City Royals on April 03, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. The start of the game has been delayed due to inclement weather. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Via the Orioles on X:

Tonight’s scheduled game between the Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays has been postponed due to ongoing inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a split-admission doubleheader tomorrow, Wednesday, September 23.

Separate tickets will be required to attend each game. Game One will begin at 1:35 p.m. EDT with Game Two scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Gates for Game One will open at 12:30 p.m. and gates for Game Two will open at 5:30 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

Toronto Blue Jays v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 20: Nathan Lukes #38 of the Toronto Blue Jays is greeted in the dugout after scoring in the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 20, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays lost the first game of their series against the Orioles 4-3 on Monday. The series will wrap up with the doubleheader on Wednesday.

With the loss to the Orioles, the Blue Jays dug themselves into an even deeper hole in the standings. As it stands, Toronto trails the Chicago White Sox by 3 1/2 games for the final American League Wild Card spot.

Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 21: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts during an at bat in the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 21, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The White Sox hold the tiebreaker over the Blue Jays. At this point, Toronto needs an absolute miracle to make the playoffs.

The Blue Jays are struggling at the worst possible time, losing four of their last 10 games.

After the Orioles series, the Blue Jays will finish the season with a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Baltimore Orioles Right Now

Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 21: Pete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates a home run during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 21, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Orioles are also unlikely to reach the playoffs. They are 4 1/2 games back of the White Sox in the Wild Card standings.

Since Baltimore has the tiebreaker over Chicago, the club is essentially in the same spot as Toronto in the Wild Card standings.

Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 21: Pete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates a home run during the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 21, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The Orioles are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

After the Blue Jays series, the Orioles will finish the season with a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Why is the Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed Today? When Will it Be Played?

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