Why is the Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed Today? When Will it Be Played?

Tuesday night’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland, has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed. When Will It Be Played?

Via the Orioles on X:

Tonight’s scheduled game between the Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays has been postponed due to ongoing inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a split-admission doubleheader tomorrow, Wednesday, September 23.

Separate tickets will be required to attend each game. Game One will begin at 1:35 p.m. EDT with Game Two scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Gates for Game One will open at 12:30 p.m. and gates for Game Two will open at 5:30 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays lost the first game of their series against the Orioles 4-3 on Monday. The series will wrap up with the doubleheader on Wednesday.

With the loss to the Orioles, the Blue Jays dug themselves into an even deeper hole in the standings. As it stands, Toronto trails the Chicago White Sox by 3 1/2 games for the final American League Wild Card spot.

The White Sox hold the tiebreaker over the Blue Jays. At this point, Toronto needs an absolute miracle to make the playoffs.

The Blue Jays are struggling at the worst possible time, losing four of their last 10 games.

After the Orioles series, the Blue Jays will finish the season with a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Baltimore Orioles Right Now

The Orioles are also unlikely to reach the playoffs. They are 4 1/2 games back of the White Sox in the Wild Card standings.

Since Baltimore has the tiebreaker over Chicago, the club is essentially in the same spot as Toronto in the Wild Card standings.

The Orioles are 5-5 in their last 10 games.

After the Blue Jays series, the Orioles will finish the season with a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.