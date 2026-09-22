Why is the Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed Today? When Will it Be Played?

BALTIMORE, MD - JULY 23: The tarp is placed on the field in the first inning of the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox game during a rain delay at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 23, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Tonight’s scheduled game between the Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays has been postponed due to ongoing inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a split-admission doubleheader tomorrow, Wednesday, September 23.
Separate tickets will be required to attend each game. Game One will begin at 1:35 p.m. EDT with Game Two scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Gates for Game One will open at 12:30 p.m. and gates for Game Two will open at 5:30 p.m.
The Blue Jays lost the first game of their series against the Orioles 4-3 on Monday. The series will wrap up with the doubleheader on Wednesday.
With the loss to the Orioles, the Blue Jays dug themselves into an even deeper hole in the standings. As it stands, Toronto trails the Chicago White Sox by 3 1/2 games for the final American League Wild Card spot.
The White Sox hold the tiebreaker over the Blue Jays. At this point, Toronto needs an absolute miracle to make the playoffs.
The Blue Jays are struggling at the worst possible time, losing four of their last 10 games.
After the Orioles series, the Blue Jays will finish the season with a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.
Baltimore Orioles Right Now
The Orioles are also unlikely to reach the playoffs. They are 4 1/2 games back of the White Sox in the Wild Card standings.
Since Baltimore has the tiebreaker over Chicago, the club is essentially in the same spot as Toronto in the Wild Card standings.
The Orioles are 5-5 in their last 10 games.
After the Blue Jays series, the Orioles will finish the season with a three-game series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Tuesday night's game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles has been postponed due to inclement weather.
Why is the Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed Today? When Will it Be Played?