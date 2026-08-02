Kevin Gausman’s Wife Sends Out Heartfelt Post Amid Toronto Blue Jays Trade Rumors

On Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays continued their series with the St. Louis Cardinals (at home) in Canada.

They won by a score of 5-1.

Kevin Gausman went 5.2 innings (and allowed just one run).

Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet wrote: “Kevin Gausman says he’s had dialogue with the Blue Jays front office about what could happen at the trade deadline but, understandably, doesn’t want to share details.”

Kevin Gausman’s Wife Sends Out Post

With trade rumors flying, it’s possible that Gausman made his last start for the Blue Jays on Saturday.

He has been with the franchise since 2022.

Following the game, his wife (Taylor) made a post to Instagram.

She wrote: “always proud of this guy 💙”

There were over 10,000 likes on her post in three hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@michellels99: “Him walking off the mound had my whole family choking up. We’re all hoping he stays!”

Erica Scherzer: “Love you all so much!! 💙”

@edmarkd: “No matter what happens, you and your family are Torontonians for life! Thank you for embracing the city so much. I hope you all feel the love the city and country have for your family. 💙”

@thomasmom4: “I’m going to be furious if they trade this guy. You can’t put a price on someone who WANTS to be here. Your entire family has represented the team ans country so well, and we couldn’t be luckier to have watched it. ❤️”

@blairandcoletalkbluejays: “Your guy was great today. We were lucky enough to be there today and the thought of him leaving us made me tear up as I watched him. Whatever happens, we wish you and your family all the very best and are so grateful that we got to have you all as long as we did. We are all so grateful that you all seemed to really love our Country and City. Thank you, Taylor. You all are great. 🥰💙 All the very best. 💜”