MLB World Reacts to Blue Jays DFA’ing Jesus Sanchez Before Orioles Series

The Toronto Blue Jays made a surprising roster move before their series against the Baltimore Orioles.

Toronto is coming off a disappointing series loss to the Athletics and had an off day on Thursday before beginning a three-game home series against the Orioles.

The Blue Jays are 73-74 and 1 game back of the Cleveland Guardians for the final Wild Card spot.

MLB World Reacts to Blue Jays DFA Jesus Sanchez

The Toronto Blue Jays made a surprising roster move before their series against the Orioles.

Toronto announced the team has designated Jesus Sanchez for assignment and selected the contract of Rudy Martin Jr. before Friday’s game.

After the roster move, Blue Jays fans reacted to it, and many were thrilled to see Sanchez no longer on the roster.

“They actually got rid of Sánchez,” a fan wrote.

“I really didn’t expect this outcome when we traded for Jesus Sanchez…. I thought he would be a part of the team for a year or two minimum. He showed some good flashes of potential but it’s really unfortunate he couldn’t find his stride here. Best of luck to him,” a fan added.

“Holy crap about time they moved on from Sanchez,” a fan added.

“Good luck Rudy. And happy about Sanchez. Seems like a good guy but just not cutting it,” a fan wrote.

“This is what happens when you can’t catch a simple fly ball,” a fan added.

“We actually did the damn thing?! No disrespect to Jesus Sanchez, but it was time to move on!!! Welcome to the Rudy show!!,” a fan wrote.

Sanchez struggled defensively, which made him unplayable in the outfield. So, Toronto opted to move on from him for the stretch run.

Sanchez hit .260 with 8 home runs and 35 RBIs. The Blue Jays acquired him this offseason from the Houston Astros for Joey Loperfido.

Toronto Right Now

The Blue Jays will begin a pivotal three-game home series against the Orioles on Friday. Max Scherzer will start the game for the Blue Jays.

Toronto is coming off a disappointing series loss to the Athletics. Yet, the Blue Jays are just 1.5 games out of a Wild Card spot, as the team has full confidence in the group.

“We’re right there,” George Springer said. “All you want is a chance in September. … This team’s going to be playing some meaningful baseball over the next 15, 16 days. I think everybody in that locker room believes in each other and understands the mission and knows what has to happen.”

Toronto is 73-74.