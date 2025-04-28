Yankees Announcers Tear Into Blue Jays Starter’s Slippery Exit

It was a day that Toronto Blue Jays‘ starter Kevin Gausman would want to forget—and Yankees broadcasters ensured no one else would. During Sunday’s doubleheader at Yankee Stadium, the Jays’ ace was at the center of not one but two rough headlines: an ugly third inning that saw him give up six runs and a viral moment as cameras caught him tumbling down the clubhouse steps after being ejected. For Gausman, it was an insult added to injury, and YES Network’s booth didn’t miss a beat.

Caught on Camera: Gausman’s Rough Day Gets Even Worse

The unexpected happened as Gausman was already on his way to the showers after a disappointing performance. Frustrated by the strike zone and arguing with umpire Chris Conroy, he was ejected from the game. But as he descended the dugout steps, still engaged in a heated exchange with the ump, Gausman lost his footing and vanished from view, captured in real-time by YES Network cameras.

“Some days things don’t work out for you, Michael,” one of the broadcasters, Paul O’Neill, told the famous Yankees play-by-play man, Michael Kay, by summing up the disaster in real time. Social media quickly picked up the clip, adding memes and jokes to the chorus, while the YES crew replayed the fall with a mix of disbelief and amusement. It was the kind of scene you rarely see from a veteran ace—and Gausman, fortunately, wasn’t hurt.

A Stat Line to Forget, a Moment to Replay

Gausman’s struggles weren’t limited to the pratfall. According to Elias Sports Bureau, his 53-pitch third inning was the most thrown in a single frame by any pitcher since 2022. Gausman entered with a 3.16 ERA and saw his season number balloon to 4.50 in minutes. The ejection came after repeated complaints about the strike zone, as the Yankees piled on six runs and chased Gausman before the game was even half over.

“It was a bad day all around,” Gausman admitted postgame, still fuming about the calls. “As I was coming off the mound, I told him I would go watch his bad umpiring inside.” He pointed to at least three pitches he thought were strikes, saying, “If you’re not calling it for me, why are you going to call it for him?” The frustration boiled over—first verbally, then physically.

His manager, John Schneider, didn’t last much longer, getting tossed in the fifth for arguing on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s behalf.

When Everything Goes Wrong—On the Field and in the Booth

For the Yankees, it was an easy win, 11-2 in Game 1 and another victory in Game 2. For Gausman and the Blue Jays, it was a reel of misery made worse by the viral nature of live TV and the relentless commentary that followed. Yankees broadcasters, rarely ones to pass up a comedic moment, put Gausman’s slip at the center of the day’s highlight reels.

Even on a day packed with bad stats and bad breaks, fans are most likely to remember the fall, not the pitching line. In a game built on routines, sometimes the unscripted stumbles steal the show.