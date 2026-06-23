Washington Nationals Trade Chip Scratched From Tuesday’s Game

The Washington Nationals have been waiting on their team to break out ever since the blockbuster Juan Soto trade, and with the team sitting at 41-38 through their first 79 games this season, it appears to finally be happening.

This is a team that’s got some very intriguing players, but after a few very bad seasons, it appears they still haven’t defined themselves as contenders or strugglers, sellers or buyers ahead of the trade deadline. With that deadline looming, the team have some massive decisions to make, and while James Wood has starred for the Nationals, the team have already moved Mackenzie Gore, and according to reports, they could do the same with talented shortstop CJ Abrams.

CJ Abrams Linked to Several Teams Ahead of the Deadline

Recently, MLB Insider Robert Murray has linked Abrams to the New York Yankees, but given the Nationals struggles to start truly dominating in the National League East, they likely aren’t the only team looking to acquire the star shortstop. His play on the field this year hasn’t hurt his draft stock either, as Abrams is dominating with a .286 average and an OPS of .895 to go along with 17 home runs and 57 RBI.

Abrams is no slouch defensively either, and while the DWAR of 0.0 shows that he’s about average, he brings enough at the plate and on the base paths to make him arguably the best shortstop that may be available at the deadline.

That gives the Nationals a massive decision, as they could keep him and hope the team continue developing around him, or they could move him now at the peak of his value and get a significant return for him. At 25-years-old, Abrams could certainly be a cornerstone of a successful period in Nationals history, but with the team around him less than stellar, it’s unclear if they’ll be a contender at any point during Abrams’ prime.

CJ Abrams Scratched for the Nationals Latest Game

Unfortunately for a Nationals team that’s looking to decide the fate of the organization on the field, Abrams has been scratched from their Tuesday night encounter with the Philadelphia Phillies.

CJ Abrams has been scratched from tonight's lineup with left side tightness. New lineup: Wood – RFMead – 3BChaparro – 1BCrews – LFVivas – 2BYoung – CFNuñez – SSTena – DHRuiz – C Poulin – LHP https://t.co/tbCGRTLaIA — Nationals Communications (@NationalsComms) June 23, 2026

This move comes after the team initially announced Abrams as a member of the starting lineup, with the organization revealing that he is dealing with tightness in his left side, forcing him out of the lineup. As of right now, it’s not expected to be a serious injury, but given how important he is to the Nationals potential success in 2026 as well as their potential return if they do decide to become sellers, the best move here is for the team to be patient and cautious with the injury.

Whether or not the Nationals end up moving Abrams, only time will tell, but given how red-hot he’s been to start the 2026 season and the lack of direction for this team moving forward, the team will be hoping that he can stay at 100% just in case they do consider trading him as they carefully weigh up their options over the next few weeks.