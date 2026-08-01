Nationals’ Luis Garcia Jr. Exits Braves Game With Injury Amid Trade Rumors

As the trade deadline looms, the Washington Nationals have pulled first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. from their game against the Atlanta Braves. Despite a right-handed pitcher on the mound, Andres Chaparro took the at-bat, per Nats Journal’s Mark Zuckerman.

It turns out this has nothing to do with the trade deadline, but rather an injury. Not too long afterward, The Athletic‘s Spencer Nusbaum reported that Garcia was removed from the game due to right knee soreness.

Garcia’s injury could affect the Nationals’ trade plans. Manager Blake Butera told Nusbaum that pulling his first baseman was a precautionary move and that he should be back in the lineup for their next game against Atlanta.

Garcia spoke to reporters after the game, telling Nusbaum that he first felt the knee soreness in his first at-bat. It happened when he slipped out of the box, and his right knee got tighter as the game went along.

Luis Garcia Jr. Injury Looms Over Nationals Trade Deadline Plans

The Nationals are in a weird position regarding their position at the deadline. Despite being a game under .500, they are 2.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for a Wild Card spot. Their position on buying vs. selling could change, depending on how the standings change over the next two days.

Their previous trade offers no clarity on their overall position. It’s a rare trade of sending a controllable bat in Curtis Mead for a controllable starting pitcher in Connelly Early.

Luis Garcia Jr. is one player the Nationals could move. He is controllable through the 2027 season and is enjoying a breakout season. In theory, Washington could sell high to land a good return.

Arizona is one potential suitor for Garcia. The Diamondbacks are seeking a left-handed power bat as one of their. The National League’s leader in slugging percentage (.566) would be a natural fit.

According to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro, the Diamondbacks have checked in with the Nationals.

The Nationals still remain within striking distance of a Wild Card spot, so they could still hold onto Garcia past the August 3 trade deadline. Any potential suitors would like to see him back in the lineup before executing such a trade. Given both the Nationals manager and first baseman’s postgame comments, that seems to be sooner rather than later.

In addition to Garcia, the Nationals could shop All-Star left-hander Foster Griffin. Griffin will become a free agent after the season.