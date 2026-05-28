Nationals Manager Explains Team’s Offensive Breakout

The Washington Nationals have emerged as one of Major League Baseball’s top offensive teams through the first two months of the 2026 season.

Entering Wednesday’s games, Washington led MLB with 304 runs scored. The Nationals have also ranked among the league leaders in categories such as home runs, slugging percentage, and RBIs during the early portion of the season.

Manager Blake Butera addressed the team’s offensive success this week and explained why he believes the production can continue.

“I think this is who we are,” Butera said, according to The Athletic’s Barry Svrluga.

Washington’s lineup has produced consistently throughout the order this season. Through 56 games, six Nationals players own a Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) above the league-average mark of 100, while five others are in the 90s.

The offensive improvement has become one of the organization’s biggest developments after the Nationals struggled offensively in recent seasons.

Nationals Credit Preparation and Coaching Staff

The Nationals introduced several organizational changes during the offseason, including expanded use of analytical tools and hitting technology.

According to reports during spring training, Washington incorporated Trajekt pitching machines and other advanced preparation systems after hiring Paul Toboni as president of baseball operations.

Butera said the coaching staff’s preparation work has also played a major role in the team’s offensive performance.

“I think we have a really talented group of hitters in that clubhouse, and some of the coaches as well that put our players in really good positions for success,” Butera told The Athletic.

The Nationals have remained productive against a variety of pitching matchups while receiving contributions throughout the lineup rather than relying on only a few players offensively.

Nationals Players Trust Coaching Staff

Nationals hitting coach Matt Borgschulte also discussed the relationship between the coaching staff and players.

“There’s a trust and understanding that the players have that we really have their best interests at heart,” Borgschulte told The Athletic.

The Nationals’ offensive production has continued consistently through the first 56 games of the season. Washington currently leads MLB in runs scored and remains among the league leaders in several major offensive categories.

Whether the Nationals maintain that pace throughout the remainder of the season remains to be seen, but Butera said the organization believes the offensive approach and preparation process are sustainable.