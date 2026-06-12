Why is the Mariners-Nationals Game Delayed Tonight? When Will it Start?

Rain soaked the nation’s capital Friday evening, forcing a weather delay to the scheduled 6:45 p.m. Eastern Time series opener between the Seattle Mariners and Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

The tarp went down and first pitch was pushed back indefinitely. No official new start time had been announced as of approximately 6:30 p.m. ET. The delay is the first weather-related hold Seattle has encountered this season, arriving at an inopportune moment for a Mariners club fighting to protect a two-game division lead at the midpoint of a demanding East Coast road trip that was already showing signs of wear.

As of 6:50 p.m., the Nationals posted, “Due to inclement weather, we remain in a delay. We are continuing to monitor the situation and will provide an update as more information becomes available.”

Seattle Mariners, Washington Nationals Weather Delay Details

A severe thunderstorm watch remained active for the Washington, D.C., area through 9 p.m. ET Friday, with primary threats including damaging winds, heavy rain, and lightning, per the National Weather Service. A heat advisory was simultaneously in effect through 8 p.m. ET, with temperatures hovering near 84 degrees and a heat index above 92, conditions that had already made the evening uncomfortable for fans arriving at the ballpark long before the first drops fell on the field.

The Nationals updated their official game postponement page, noting the organization was monitoring conditions and would provide updates as information became available. Fans were directed to follow @NationalsPark on social media and given the option to text JUNE12 to 91347 for game-day alerts.

“Weather update from Washington: The Mariners and Nationals are in a delay due to lingering rain in the area. First pitch is not expected to start on time,” Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reported.

Adam Jude of The Seattle Times noted that radar was showing a break in the rain approaching, suggesting the hold could be relatively brief. A full postponement was not anticipated — the clubs were expected to play once conditions improved. Games two and three of the three-game set are scheduled for Saturday at 4:05 p.m. ET and Sunday at 1:35 p.m. ET, with more favorable weather forecast for the rest of the weekend.

Mariners vs. Nationals Series Preview

When first pitch finally arrives, Seattle will send right-hander Bryce Miller to the mound. Miller enters with a 2-0 record and a 1.33 ERA — among the sharpest starts in all of baseball this season. Washington counters with Zack Littell, who carries a 6-4 record and a 4.76 ERA. Littell has been a reliable presence in the Washington rotation, helping the Nationals preserve the bullpen and remain competitive through a tough stretch of the schedule.

Seattle arrived at Nationals Park with a 36-34 record, sitting atop the AL West two games ahead of the Texas Rangers, according to ESPN. The Mariners went 11-5 from May 25 through the conclusion of their Baltimore series, a stretch that tied for one of the three best records in baseball over that span. However, a 2-2 split against the Orioles to close the road trip illustrated the inconsistency that has defined parts of their season.

Washington enters the series at 35-34, third in the NL East, following a six-game West Coast road trip. The Nationals are 12-20 at home this year, a number that gives this delayed opener added urgency for the home side, assuming conditions at Nationals Park allow play to begin at all on Friday night.