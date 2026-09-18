Nationals Close To Contract Extension With Cade Cavalli: Murray

The Washington Nationals are close to a contract extension with 28-year-old right-handed starting pitcher Cade Cavalli, first reported by Robert Murray of FanSided in a tweet yesterday evening. Murray added that despite a deal not yet being completed, there’s “optimism about a new contract being agreed upon,” Murray stated. Cavalli is having a breakout season in Washington, posting a 12-5 record, a 3.12 ERA, and 194 strikeouts in 164.2 innings.

Cavalli was drafted in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft (22nd) overall by the Washington Nationals out of the University of Oklahoma. In previous seasons, Cavalli dealt with a myriad of injuries, including leg, elbow, and shoulder injuries dating back to 2022.

Cavalli’s Success In Washington

Cavalli made his big-league debut with Washington in 2022 at 23, making just one appearance in which he pitched 4.1 innings with six strikeouts but allowed seven runs on six hits on August 26th against the Cincinnati Reds. Cavalli then underwent Tommy John Surgery, which caused him to miss the entire 2023 season. Cavalli throws seven different pitches, which include a four-seam fastball, knuckle curve, sweeper, sinker, changeup, and a slow curve, although he rarely uses the slow curve. Cavalli ranks in the 87th percentile this year with a 50.8 ground ball rate, according to Baseball Savant. He also ranks in the 86th percentile with a 28.2 K percentage, per Baseball Savant.

With young, controllable starting pitching at a premium, it makes sense the Nationals would want to lock up Cavalli long term, despite him being under contract until 2030, per Jessica Camerato of MLB.com, who covers the team. Cavalli has also been very successful with his breaking ball, which ranks in the 99th percentile with a positive 14 breaking run value, according to Baseball Savant. The exact terms, including years and dollars, for a contract extension are currently unknown, as negotiations are still ongoing. Still, the Nationals are locking up a starting pitcher they hope will succeed in their rotation for years to come. The Nationals also have other prominent figures on their roster, such as CJ Abrams, James Wood, and 23-year-old former top prospect Brady House.

Nationals Looking Towards Future

The Nationals are building towards the future as it relates to 2026, and signing Cavalli is a start towards that goal. The Nationals currently have a 71-82 record and sit in 4th place in the NL East, with just nine games remaining; they will play the Cardinals, Tigers, and then the Mets at home to finish the 2026 season.

The Nationals have a top-ten offense in baseball this year, but their pitching ranks in the bottom five in baseball. That is all the more reason signing a controllable starting pitcher like Cavalli to an extension makes sense for where the Nationals are trying to go in the foreseeable future.