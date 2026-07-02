Nationals Pitcher Cade Cavalli’s Outburst and Apology Obscured Dominant Mound Performance

Washington Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli’s seven-inning, one-run, 13-strikeout masterpiece should stand atop headlines. However, much like hitting 12 batters, which led the league, the right-hander displayed poor control. After striking out Boston first baseman Willson Contreras, Cavalli shouted, “Sit down, boy!” at him. As a result of the taunt, both benches cleared. Worse, baseball’s sad history of ignorance surfaced.

Cavalli offered a seemingly heartfelt, sincere apology that he aimed at the Black and Latino communities.

“I’m extremely torn up about the way that things were perceived. Obviously, there was no ill intention behind that. It hurt my heart, knowing that if there’s a 13-year-old Black kid in D.C. That person sees that—that looked up to me and thinks that he perceived it in a way that wasn’t intended, the way that it came out, and then he’s not looking up to me anymore. That hurts my heart.”

Things get heated at Fenway after Cade Cavalli tells Willson Contreras to “sit down boy” after striking him out. Benches clear and Contreras hurls his helmet. Contreras and Eaton were ejected for the Red Sox, Mikolas was ejected for the Nationals#Natitude #DirtyWater pic.twitter.com/c9hvM44x68 — Carter Lowe🦡 (@cjlowecfb) July 1, 2026

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Parsing Cavalli’s Sincerity

Cavalli did not read from a prepared script. However, immediately after the game, he claimed to have said nothing. His quotes appeared earnest on their face. Now, where things veer off course is the feeling of “no ill intention.” In that moment, within that at-bat, Cavalli isn’t offering platitudes and kudos towards Contreras. The Athletic’s Steve Buckley thinks that, while honest, MLB needs to suspend Cavalli.

“And yet Cavalli deserves whatever fine that MLB decides to send his way. It doesn’t have to be a suspension. But if MLB does nothing other than point out that, hey, the guy said he’s sorry, it’s just adding to the growing trend of people saying outrageous things and suffering nothing in the way of repercussions.”

A fine, or donation, in concert with racial sensitivity training, could help educate Cavalli regarding the outburst. Moreover, Buckley uses historical context to explain his opinion.

“To put it another way, this would be a good time for MLB to remind itself of what happened in 1947, when the Brooklyn Dodgers welcomed Jackie Robinson to Ebbets Field, thereby cancelling baseball’s so-called ‘gentleman’s agreement. ‘ It wasn’t easy at first, not for Robinson, not for his teammates, not for opposing teams, not for fans, not for the media. But where once the baseball establishment feared Robinson, now every team has retired No. 42 in his memory.”

Cavalli owned what he said, and the furor could amount to an off moment, as Buckley writes.

“It would be going too far to brand Cade Cavalli a racist. It’s true that his initial reaction after Tuesday night’s game was clanky and somewhat dismissive, as when he told reporters, “I don’t know, I just lose my head in it,” after Washington’s 8-1 victory over the Red Sox. “I just told him to sit down.”

The Next Away Start

Cavalli, upon his return to Washington, should receive a warm ovation from the home crowd. Now, what happens when he tackles the mound away from Washington? His team is a young one, currently sitting at 45-43, and has a roster filled with young players looking to break out. The hurler remains an integral part of the Nationals roster. They will need the 27-year-old to get his mind clear and move on.