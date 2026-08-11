Washington Nationals Give Positive James Wood Injury Update Before Cubs Series

The Washington Nationals are without their top hitter, James Wood, who is on the 10-day injured list with an oblique strain. Before their series with the Chicago Cubs, manager Blake Butera provided a positive update on Wood’s rehab.

Butera told Mark Zuckerman of Nats Journal that the two-time All-Star has started playing catch over the weekend and took dry swings. While he won’t be activated when first eligible on August 14, the Nationals are determining if a rehab assignment is necessary.

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In Wood’s absence, the Nationals have relied on Dylan Crews in right field. Fellow outfielder Andrew Pinckney has been playing off the bench. Infielder Jose Tena has been the primary designated hitter against right-handed pitching.

What the James Wood Injury Update Means for the Nationals

Getting James Wood back from injury would help Washington see what team they have in the second half. The 23-year-old is slashing .265/.393/.535 at the plate with 30 homers and a 151 wRC+ that ranks sixth among qualified MLB hitters. Wood leads all hitters in walks (90) and runs scored (100).

While the Nationals sold at the deadline, trading first baseman Luis Garcia Jr., left-hander Foster Griffin, and third baseman Curtis Mead, they kept their core intact by holding onto CJ Abrams. That should give president of baseball operations Paul Toboni an idea of where he needs to add to the club in the offseason.

The Nationals focused almost exclusively on pitching in the returns at the deadline. For the three players they dealt, they got back nine pitchers. The idea was to reinforce an organization that lacked quality pitching depth.

The hope is these moves expedite their return to contention. The Nationals have plenty of offense, ranking third in wRC+ (110) as a team. They hung in the Wild Card race until the end of July, but their pitching deficiencies finally caught up to them.

Depending on when Wood returns, which seems sooner rather than later, that will shake up the Nationals’ outfield alignment. Washington will likely utilize a starting outfield of Daynen Lile, Jacob Young, and James Wood at full strength. That could mean a fourth outfielder/defensive replacement role for Dylan Crews.

The alternative situation would be for the Nationals to make Wood their primary DH. That way, they can keep a better outfield defender on the field in Crews while keeping their lineup at full strength. However, that might not be a serious discussion for the organization for the remainder of the 2026 season.