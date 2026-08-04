Washington Nationals Announce James Wood News During Phillies Series

The Washington Nationals are currently taking on the Philadelphia Phillies in a 3-game series this week.

The Nats dropped the first game of the series after having a 3-0 lead.

During the Phillies series, the Washington Nationals announced some James Wood injury news.

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James Wood Heads to IL with Oblique Issue

Washington Nationals superstar James Wood is heading to the IL.

He exited Monday’s game with a ‘side’ injury.

NBCSports.com’s George Bissell wrote (about his injury):

“Gulp. Wood was lifted for a defensive replacement in the eighth inning of Monday’s series opener against the Phillies after going 1-for-4 at the plate. He suffered the injury on a sixth-inning swing. The obvious fear here is an oblique issue, which would likely result in a multi-week absence. The 23-year-old burgeoning star has delivered first-round fantasy value this season with a stellar 30-homer, 17-steal campaign.”

The official injury designation is an oblique issue.

“Bad news: James Wood to the IL with an oblique. Good news: Supposedly a mild strain. Hopefully he’s back in a few weeks. Tricky injury that seems to always linger. The quicker he’s back the quicker the Nats are must-watch again down the stretch of the season.”

As Paulsen notes, oblique issues can be extremely tricky and often lead to a lingering effect with most hitters that can last months.

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James Wood’s 2026 Campaign Thus Far

James Wood is having a monster season at the plate so far this season.

He’s batting .265 with 30 home runs, 73 RBI, 90 walks, 100 runs scored, and an OPS+ of 155.

It’s a pretty big blow for one of the best offenses in MLB so far this season, which has been led by James Wood.

Wood is a 2X MLB All-Star in his first three seasons. His 90 walks lead MLB, and so does his 100 runs scored.

Hopefully this oblique issue doesn’t affect his swing too much.

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