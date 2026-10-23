Who’s Calling the World Series on FOX? Meet the Announcers

The 2026 World Series is here! And it’s being broadcast on FOX, which is the national TV rights holder for the Fall Classic annually.

In the Fall Classic this season, it’s a battle between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Whichever team claims victory in the seven-game series will become World Series Champions for the first time in their respective franchise’s history.

Now, let’s get into some of the Broadcast details for Game One (and the rest of the series) of the 2026 World Series on FOX.

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Who Are the Broadcasters for the 2026 World Series on FOX??

For the 2026 World Series on FOX, John Smoltz and Joe Davis will be calling the game.

Davis, the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ lead play-by-play man, is also contracted with FOX as their lead voice for MLB.

John Smoltz will provide color commentary on the game, and Davis will be handling the in-game action.

Smoltz and Davis have worked as a tandem throughout these MLB playoffs, calling the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers, and the NLCS between the Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers.

Speaking of Joe Davis, it’s good to see/hear him back on the call, as earlier this month he was dealing with a loss of voice incident, which kept him from calling a few games.

As for John Smoltz, he is a Hall of Fame pitcher who spent 20 years with the Atlanta Braves and decided to get into broadcasting a few seasons after his playing days were over. John Smoltz has been FOX’s lead color commentator since 2016, so this 2026 Fall Classic will mark his 11th season working the event.

Joe Davis has been calling the World Series since 2022, so this 2026 Fall Classic will mark his 5th time calling MLB’s biggest series.