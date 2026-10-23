New York Yankees Will Pay 36-Year-Old Player $25 Million Next Season

New York Yankees fans will likely be overcome with joy once All-Star slugger, and former NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton is off the books from his 13-year, $325 million contract.

While there’s been a lot of good things to happen during Stanton’s tenure as a Yankees DH/outfielder, Giancarlo is now 36 years old and can, way more often than not, find himself watching from the bench with some sort of lower-body injury.

It’s really somewhat a shame that Stanton has been hurt very frequently over the last couple of seasons, because he’s truly a fun player to watch mash baseballs when healthy.

Today is a good chance to take a look at Stanton’s contract and the $25 million that he is owed on it.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves 2-Year Pitcher Still a Free Agent 94 Days After Release

Taking a Look at Giancarlo Stanton’s Contract

The New York Yankees-Giancarlo Stanton ERA will likely come to an end after the 2027 season, as the Yankees have a club option to make for the 2028 season on Stanton, which is unlikely to be picked up at this time.

Spotrac.com wrote (about Stanton’s contract + 2027 salary):

“Giancarlo Stanton signed a 13 year, $325,000,000 contract with the Miami Marlins, including $325,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $25,000,000. In 2027, Stanton will earn a base salary of $25,000,000, while carrying a total salary of $25,000,000. Stanton’s adjusted salary with the Miami Marlins is $15,000,000″

In 2026, Stanton played just 24 games with the Yankees and batted .256 with three home runs, 14 RBI, and an OPS+ of 102.

He had a very productive 2025 campaign with New York, but again, was limited to just 77 games played due to injury.

It’s good news for the Yankees that Stanton will be off their books after next season.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves Will Pay 32-Year-Old Player $15 Million Next Season

Stanton’s Tenure in New York…

After winning the NL MVP in 2017, Giancarlo Stanton joined the New York Yankees.

He’s played 11 seasons in New York, and over 764 games played, he’s hit 189 home runs, 117 doubles, and driven in 511 RBI with an OPS+ of 123 across 2787 at-bats in a Yankees uniform.

Since signing that massive contract, Stanton has been named to just one All-Star team, and as many know, the Yankees have not won a World Series since he joined the Yankees, so some fans + analysts would consider the Stanton experiment in New York a failure.

Stanton isn’t a failure as a player, but his tenure with the Yankees has certainly kept New York from acquiring other players due to his contractual obligation.