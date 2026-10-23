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Brewers vs. Rays Payroll: How Much Money Does Each Team Spend on Players’ Salaries?

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World Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Milwaukee Brewers - Workout Day
Getty
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 22: First baseman Jake Bauers #9 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on during a workout day prior to game on of the 2026 World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 22, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers made the 2026 World Series, set to begin at 7:00 p.m. CDT on Friday.

Believe it or not, the Brewers are the “big-market” team of this year’s Fall Classic, as the Tampa Bay Rays, the American League’s representative, are among the lowest spenders in baseball.

With the World Series beginning on Friday, let’s take a look at the payrolls of the competing clubs.

Milwaukee Brewers Payroll

National League Championship Series: Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Four
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 15: Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio is presented with the Warren C. Giles Trophy after his team defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in game four of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Brewers rank 19th in total 2026 payroll at $146,206,320, according to Spotrac.

Christian Yelich is being paid the most this year with a $26 million salary.

Brandon Woodruff, who made the World Series roster, is making $22.025 million this year, the second-most on the team.

Tampa Bay Rays Payroll

American League Championship Series: Cleveland Guardians v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Six
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 19: Patrick Zalupski, co-owner of the Tampa Bay Rays, celebrates with Junior Caminero #13 of the Tampa Bay Rays after defeating the Cleveland Guardians in game six of the American League Championship Series at Tropicana Field on October 19, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Rays rank 28th in total 2026 payroll at $95,615,469.

Only the Miami Marlins ($83,298,123) and Cleveland Guardians ($74,459,014) rank lower.

American League Championship Series: Cleveland Guardians v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Six
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 19: Patrick Zalupski, co-owner of the Tampa Bay Rays, lifts the William Harridge Trophy after defeating the Cleveland Guardians in game six of the American League Championship Series at Tropicana Field on October 19, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

First baseman Yandy Diaz ($12 million) is being paid more than every other Rays player this year.

Every other Rays player is making less than $10 million in 2026.

Looking at World Series Game 1

World Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Milwaukee Brewers - Workout Day
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 22: World Series signage is seen during a workout day prior to game on of the 2026 World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 22, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Brewers Lineup

  1. Jackson Chourio LF
  2. Jake Bauers 1B
  3. Christian Yelich DH
  4. William Contreras C
  5. Brice Turang 2B
  6. Garrett Mitchell CF
  7. Cooper Pratt SS
  8. Sal Frelick RF
  9. David Hamilton 3B

Rays Lineup

  1. Yandy Diaz DH
  2. Jonathan Aranda 1B
  3. Chandler Simpson LF
  4. Junior Caminero 3B
  5. Logan Hicks C
  6. Jonny DeLuca CF
  7. Victor Mesa Jr. RF
  8. Ben Williamson 2B
  9. Taylor Walls SS

Milwaukee Brewers Starting Pitcher

World Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Milwaukee Brewers - Workout Day
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 22: Game One starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski #32 of the Milwaukee Brewers speaks to media at a press conference during a workout day prior to game on of the 2026 World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 22, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jacob Misiorowski will start for the Brewers tonight.

He is 0-0 with a 3.24 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings across two starts this postseason.

During the regular season, he posted a 1.80 ERA with 252 strikeouts over 174 2/3 innings.

Tampa Bay Rays Starting Pitcher

American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay Rays v Cleveland Guardians - Game Four
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 17: Nick Martinez #28 of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game four of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 17, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Nick Martinez will start for the Rays tonight.

He is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA and six strikeouts in nine innings across two outings this postseason.

He posted a 3.10 ERA with 109 strikeouts over 180 innings in the regular season.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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