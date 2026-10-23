Brewers vs. Rays Payroll: How Much Money Does Each Team Spend on Players’ Salaries?

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 22: First baseman Jake Bauers #9 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on during a workout day prior to game on of the 2026 World Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 22, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
The Milwaukee Brewers made the 2026 World Series, set to begin at 7:00 p.m. CDT on Friday.
Believe it or not, the Brewers are the “big-market” team of this year’s Fall Classic, as the Tampa Bay Rays, the American League’s representative, are among the lowest spenders in baseball.
With the World Series beginning on Friday, let’s take a look at the payrolls of the competing clubs.
Christian Yelich is being paid the most this year with a $26 million salary.
Brandon Woodruff, who made the World Series roster, is making $22.025 million this year, the second-most on the team.
Tampa Bay Rays Payroll
The Rays rank 28th in total 2026 payroll at $95,615,469.
Only the Miami Marlins ($83,298,123) and Cleveland Guardians ($74,459,014) rank lower.
First baseman Yandy Diaz ($12 million) is being paid more than every other Rays player this year.
Every other Rays player is making less than $10 million in 2026.
Looking at World Series Game 1
Brewers Lineup
Jackson Chourio LF
Jake Bauers 1B
Christian Yelich DH
William Contreras C
Brice Turang 2B
Garrett Mitchell CF
Cooper Pratt SS
Sal Frelick RF
David Hamilton 3B
Rays Lineup
Yandy Diaz DH
Jonathan Aranda 1B
Chandler Simpson LF
Junior Caminero 3B
Logan Hicks C
Jonny DeLuca CF
Victor Mesa Jr. RF
Ben Williamson 2B
Taylor Walls SS
Milwaukee Brewers Starting Pitcher
Jacob Misiorowski will start for the Brewers tonight.
He is 0-0 with a 3.24 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings across two starts this postseason.
During the regular season, he posted a 1.80 ERA with 252 strikeouts over 174 2/3 innings.
Tampa Bay Rays Starting Pitcher
Nick Martinez will start for the Rays tonight.
He is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA and six strikeouts in nine innings across two outings this postseason.
He posted a 3.10 ERA with 109 strikeouts over 180 innings in the regular season.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Brewers vs. Rays Payroll: How Much Money Does Each Team Spend on Players’ Salaries?