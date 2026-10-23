Brewers vs. Rays Payroll: How Much Money Does Each Team Spend on Players’ Salaries?

The Milwaukee Brewers made the 2026 World Series, set to begin at 7:00 p.m. CDT on Friday.

Believe it or not, the Brewers are the “big-market” team of this year’s Fall Classic, as the Tampa Bay Rays, the American League’s representative, are among the lowest spenders in baseball.

With the World Series beginning on Friday, let’s take a look at the payrolls of the competing clubs.

Milwaukee Brewers Payroll

The Brewers rank 19th in total 2026 payroll at $146,206,320, according to Spotrac.

Christian Yelich is being paid the most this year with a $26 million salary.

Brandon Woodruff, who made the World Series roster, is making $22.025 million this year, the second-most on the team.

Tampa Bay Rays Payroll

The Rays rank 28th in total 2026 payroll at $95,615,469.

Only the Miami Marlins ($83,298,123) and Cleveland Guardians ($74,459,014) rank lower.

First baseman Yandy Diaz ($12 million) is being paid more than every other Rays player this year.

Every other Rays player is making less than $10 million in 2026.

Looking at World Series Game 1

Brewers Lineup

Jackson Chourio LF Jake Bauers 1B Christian Yelich DH William Contreras C Brice Turang 2B Garrett Mitchell CF Cooper Pratt SS Sal Frelick RF David Hamilton 3B

Rays Lineup

Yandy Diaz DH Jonathan Aranda 1B Chandler Simpson LF Junior Caminero 3B Logan Hicks C Jonny DeLuca CF Victor Mesa Jr. RF Ben Williamson 2B Taylor Walls SS

Milwaukee Brewers Starting Pitcher

Jacob Misiorowski will start for the Brewers tonight.

He is 0-0 with a 3.24 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 8 1/3 innings across two starts this postseason.

During the regular season, he posted a 1.80 ERA with 252 strikeouts over 174 2/3 innings.

Tampa Bay Rays Starting Pitcher

Nick Martinez will start for the Rays tonight.

He is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA and six strikeouts in nine innings across two outings this postseason.

He posted a 3.10 ERA with 109 strikeouts over 180 innings in the regular season.